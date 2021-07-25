5 most iconic cutscenes in GTA San Andreas

It goes without saying that despite the limited graphics back in the day, GTA San Andreas had some of the most iconic and memorable cutscenes of any game of the time.The memorable host of characters and complex storylines kept players glued to their seats every time a cut-scene began playing.

Suffice to say, even after all these years, a few of these cutscenes from the game have been etched into memory. So powerful and iconic were these scenes, that players remember and refer to them even to this day.

Five unforgettable cutscenes from GTA San Andreas

5) "Watch your head"

Have a good day officer (Image via Stilefty/YouTube)

After getting news of this mother's demise, CJ headed back to San Andreas on a moment's notice. On his way home from the airport, CJ is stopped by the police, and taken out of the cab.

While this cut-scene may not be the most iconic in GTA San Andreas, it introduces players to the game's antagonist, officer Tenpenny, and his entourage of corrupt police officials. It goes without saying, that is where CJ's trouble started from.

4) "I got caught up in the money, the power..."

Bittersweet memories (Image via Stilefty/YouTube)

While Big Smoke's death of is a bittersweet moment, the words he utters shortly before passing away have been engraved in the minds of players ever since.

The entire cut-scene during the mission is emotional and remains fresh in the minds of players.

3) "He sold us out!"

Betrayed by blood (Image via GTA Series Videos/YouTube)

During the mission "The Green Sabre," CJ finds out that Big Smoke and Ryder had betrayed them. They were working with officer Tenpenny, and it would only be a matter of time before they came for the Grove Street Families. After finding out the truth, CJ rushes to Sweet, who's been shot and injured.

Despite Sweet's condition, in the middle of a shootout CJ blurts out the words, "He sold us out." Given the history between CJ and Big Smoke, this was a heart wrenching moment that remains iconic to this day.

2) "See you around"

What goes around comes around (Image via Stilefty/YouTube)

At the beginning of the game, Officer Tenpenny throws CJ out of the moving car in Ballas territory and utters the words, "See you around."

During the final mission in GTA San Andreas, CJ returns the favor to officer Tenpenny and utters the same words back to him, after his vehicle goes off the bridge and hits the road below. This is by far one of the most iconic cut-scenes in the game.

1) "You picked the wrong house fool"

The beginning of the end (Image via Stilefty/YouTube)

Of all the cutscenes in GTA San Andreas, this will remain the most iconic. Big Smoke, not recognizing CJ and running up to him with a baseball bat, will forever be etched into the minds of those who have played GTA San Andreas.

Although towards the end of the game everything changes, this scene is a constant reminder of the memories and good times that Carl Johnson and Melvin Harris shared over the years while growing up together.

