5 most iconic characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas featured various characters, and each had something unique about them. These characters had distinct personalities and traits that made them memorable even after so many years.

GTA San Andreas allowed players to explore each of the other supporting characters and the important characters in an incredible way. Rockstar did an amazing job in writing these characters' stories and their design. This article will dive into the five most iconic characters from GTA San Andreas.

A rundown of the notable characters from GTA San Andreas

1) Officer Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny is one of the most legendary antagonists ever in a video game. He is voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, who makes the character all the more alive. In GTA San Andreas, Officer Tenpenny is depicted as a corrupt officer who uses police information to loot gangsters. He shares the profits with other officers.

He was friends with Ballas in GTA San Andreas, and instead of arresting them helped Ballas supply drugs to the whole city.

2) CJ

Carl Johnson, popularly known as CJ, is another great character and the protagonist of GTA San Andreas. CJ was a loyal, brave, and honest man who stood up for his family. He was a member of Grove Street Families and was the brother of Sweet.

Even after committing several crimes, he knew deep inside what was right and what wasn't. This made him better than a lot of others in the game.

3) Ryder

Ryder was a childhood friend of CJ and a former member of Grove Street Families who later joined Ballas. He betrayed CJ and Sweet and turned against them. Big Smoke persuaded him to join the Ballas with him.

Later on, he and Smoke took charge of the Grove Street Families and added them to their group in the absence of CJ and Sweet. Ryder also assisted Ballas with their drug business.

4) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is a well-known character and a major antagonist in GTA San Andreas. Players will remember and treasure him, even after completing GTA San Andreas.

At first, he might look like a funny and sweet guy. But deep down, he is a sly and wicked person who wants power over anything else. He traded his "friends" for power and money.

5) Mike Toreno

Mike Toreno was an undercover agent from an unknown government agency who concealed himself as a drug supplier for and leader of the Loco Syndicate.

The players first met him when Toreno and Cesar were out on a snooping mission in a Ballas drug van headed for Angel Pine. Mike knew about officer Tenpenny's corrupt nature but didn't stop them.

