Top 5 most popular radio stations in GTA 5

Radio stations have always been an essential part of GTA games. Players can listen to radio music on all civilian vehicles in GTA games.

Every GTA game, except GTA 2, features music based on the setting of the game. GTA Vice City (and Vice City Stories), being set in the 80s, had one of the best radios in the series. GTA San Andreas, which was set amidst the gang violence of the 90s, had a mostly rap-dominated soundtrack.

GTA 5 introduced players to the largest selection of radio stations ever in a GTA game. Each of the stations also plays a greater collection of songs than previous games. When GTA 5 was released, it had a total of 242 songs across all radio stations.

Currently, GTA 5 and GTA Online have a total of 538 songs in the enhanced edition of the games. This article will list a few of the most popular radio stations in GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

5 radio stations in GTA 5 that players listen to the most

5) Los Santos Underground Radio

GTA San Andreas players may remember the San Fierro Underground Radio (SF-UR) station, which played house music of the late-80s and 90s. Los Santos Underground Radio in GTA 5 is a spiritual successor to that station, as it predominantly plays house music and even shares a similar logo.

It also features other techno and electro music, featuring a long playlist made by Tale of Us (who were featured in GTA Online).

4) blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM

The music played in blonded Los Santos includes a wide range of similar genres. These are quite popular among the current generation of players as the radio features popular artists like Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean (also the host).

This radio station wasn't originally present in GTA 5 and was only introduced with GTA Online. With the latest updates, it is available on both games.

3) West Coast Classics

Players who want to experience the GTA San Andreas nostalgia should listen to West Coast Classics. It features west coast hip-hop from the 80s and 90s, from artists like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

All the tracks in the station were chosen by DJ Pooh, a rapper and record producer who is also the host of the station.

2) Non-Stop-Pop FM

This is one of the most popular radio stations in GTA 5 simply because of the sheer number of popular tracks it plays. Hosted by model and actress Cara Delevingne, it features a wide range of pop and R&B hits from 1980s to 2000s.

Wham!, Gorillaz, Pet Shop Boys and Backstreet Boys are some of the many popular artists that players may recognize on this station.

1) Los Santos Rock Radio

This is the station with the most number of popular songs in GTA 5. Hosted by Kenny Loggins, it features a number of hit classic rock music, mostly from the 70s and 80s. Aside from Kenny Loggins' own hits like Danger Zone, players can also listen to Queen, Def Leppard, Yes, Boston and others.

Like the previous radio station on this list, Los Santos Rock Radio also contains a large number of equally recognizable artists and their songs.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod