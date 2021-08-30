5 GTA mysteries that were debunked to be just a hoax

GTA has proved itself to be more than just crazy gameplay and action over the years. GTA titles have risen above brainless action to include well-written characters and storylines set in a detailed open world.

While there are many aspects of GTA's world-building that can be marveled at, one of the most interesting aspects is perhaps the various mysteries and myths scattered all over the maps. Much like in real life, many of these rumors were started by the community, while only a handful of them have been proven true.

For instance, the Jolene Cranley-Evans ghost from GTA 5 is a real one, and players can see her during specific hours at night on Mount Gordo. However, a lot of the other ones are quite far from being true. Nonetheless, it is fun to discuss them.

5 eerie GTA mysteries that later turned out to be hoax

1) Big Smoke's ghost

Although a rather funny notion, this myth plagued the GTA community for quite a while. Basically, many players complained that upon visiting Big Smoke's Crack Palace after the mission End of the Line, they heard his voice, and the lights in the mansion go on and off, as if the mission is still active.

However, the myth was later busted because it seems that it was nothing more than a glitch.

2) Ghost Town figure from GTA San Andreas

This was yet another GTA San Andreas myth that went around in the community for quite a while. Basically, many players reported having seen a strange figure walking around in Las Brujas, also known as the Ghost Town. The rumor was fanned even more by the fact that the name Las Brujas means 'the witch'.

Although a rather intriguing myth, it has sadly been proven false.

3) Ring Girl

Ring was one terrifying film, and it was understandable why this myth did not take a long time to spread. Basically, some players claimed to have seen Samara inside CJ's house in GTA San Andreas, that too right beside the TV.

However, it was actually a black figure which could have just been a bugged pedestrian spawn without textures.

4) Sonny Forelli's ghost

This one started with GTA Vice City fan-fiction on online forums. One of the stories stated that Sonny becomes a ghost after his death and tries to possess Tommy and ruin him and his associates. However, there was never any proof of this being in the game, and it was obviously fan-fiction that had been taken way too seriously.

5) Phil's Place

The areas around Phil Cassidy's house in GTA Vice City became the center of many ghastly rumors. These myths were fanned by the general atmosphere of the place, and videos soon started popping up showing possible 'ghost sightings'.

Most of these videos are false and have no basis, while others have just flown off the handle with just in-game ambiance and glitches.

