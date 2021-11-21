5 GTA Online features Rockstar should improve upon in GTA 6

With GTA Online, Rockstar Games gave the community an amazing and immersive world to make their own. It started off impressively enough and exceeded many players' expectations in terms of DLC and general evolution. This gives GTA 6 hopefuls some tall expectations of what can be accomplished in GTA 6 Online.

This article will discuss five features that fans hope will be implemented by the release of GTA 6 and its online element.

Rockstar will surely add more improved content to GTA 6 Online

Rockstar is sure to make a huge number of updates and improvements by the time players set their sights on GTA 6. Below are five things the GTA community would love to see Rockstar change in the future of GTA 6 Online.

1) Getting rid of griefers that just ruin other players' fun

Almost everyone that has played GTA Online has experienced griefers at some point. There is nothing worse than being in the final stages of a mission and being blown up by a selfish player on their Oppressor MK II. Griefers seem to take joy in annoying players for no good reason.

GTA 6's online element should introduce a much sterner punishment for repeat offenders in GTA 6. The dunce cap is simply not enough of a deterrent. Some in the community believe that banning the worst offenders would stop future griefers in GTA 6.

2) Less problems with lobby loading and kicking

The one thing that almost every player has experienced are problems with joining or being kicked out of lobbies in GTA Online. It is very frustrating to be kicked from a "job" after waiting for ages sometimes for lobbies to load or start. That is if they don't freeze and kick the player offline temporarily. Many simply get disheartened and give up.

Players hope that the GTA 6 Online will iron out these issues with better connectivity and more well-organized lobbies.

3) An online storyline for the player protagonist

Many players felt GTA Online's lack of a storyline. The story mode of GTA 5 was so impressive that this fact was mostly overlooked. GTA Online avatars do not speak, like Claude from GTA 3, and this took away from the immersion somewhat.

GTA 6 should introduce a compelling story for the online players' protagonists in the game. This opens up a whole new and exciting world of possibilities for future versions of GTA Online.

4) Improved heist elements and functions

The main thing that could be done to improve the heist missions in GTA 6 is to fix the wait time and team situations. This means that players should not be limited to needing four players to start some missions, nor should they fail the mission if one player dies. This seems unfair to many GTA Online players. Needing more players also increases wait time before starting a heist.

In GTA 6 Online, it would be great to have the option to do some Heist missions with one accomplice or even alone. The difficulty could be amped up to account for the lack of other players.

5) Seperate lobby styles for player types

Griefers are very annoying, but they are still a type of GTA player and fan. Some in the GTA community have suggested creating separate lobbies where like-minded players are grouped together. This is a brilliant idea and one that has popular support.

Rockstar Games can add better lobby functionality by pairing players with matching requirements in the game or of similar levels. Not everyone wants constant MKII attacks or laser weapons blowing up their personal vehicles.

Separating the fun-seekers and mission-oriented players from troublemakers in GTA 6 seems to make perfect sense. Hopefully GTA Online in GTA 6 will see the advent of something like this.

