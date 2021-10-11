Dunce Cap in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online takes its gaming and gamer behavior very seriously. Players may have seen the little notifications in the bottom left corner telling them that SecuroServe has given them some $ for 'Continued Good Behavior' or for being a 'SecuroServe Associate'.

Beginners may not be aware of what exactly this notification means for GTA Online. Users' curiosity will lead them to discover that this good behavior bonus lets them know they are basically not being too much of a "griefer" or not causing others any trouble. They are, in effect, being 'good sports'.

Being a 'Bad Sport' in GTA Online

So how exactly does a GTA Online player get their dunce cap? The information below should clear things up pretty quickly for all GTA Online players.

The quickest way to earn the GTA Online character a dunce cap is by destroying other player vehicles. Players must destroy at least twelve opposition player vehicles within 48 hours to end up in the 'Bad Sport' lobby.

Some GTA Online players have a real mean streak, which is very counterproductive for their characters. Being a truly cruel griefer will land them in a 'Bad Sport' lobby, where they are forced to wear a dunce cap and work with somewhat restricted player abilities.

Once dubbed a menace and a bad sport by GTA Online, players will have to wear a dunce cap with their current character costume for a minimum of 2 full days. A counter in the bottom left corner lets players know how long they have left in the 'Bad Sport' lobby from time to time.

Players were warned (Image via YouTube)

Also Read

There are warnings to GTA Online players about the risk of becoming a bad sport in the game. If players pay no attention, then they will find themselves punished for their actions.

Considered a "blacklist" outfit, the dunce cap is not necessarily the best look for gamers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer