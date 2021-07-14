5 underrated GTA protagonists who are better than they’re given credit for

There are 16 GTA games out there, each with their own protagonist, leading to the inevitable result that some of them would be underrated by the community.

More often than not, it's going to be the underrated games (aka the less-selling GTA titles) that also have the most underrated protagonists. That's not always the case. For example, Franklin from GTA 5 is popular but overshadowed by the other two protagonists of the game.

This list won't include the 2D universe GTA protagonists, as there are too many, and all of them sans Claude Speed lack a personality. As they're nothing more than a few pixels, they lack the charisma a silent protagonist like Claude can exude.

Five of the most underrated GTA protagonists

#5 - Franklin (GTA 5)

GTA 5 is by no means an underrated game. However, it's easy to overlook Franklin's involvement as the main protagonist when comparing him to Michael or Trevor. Michael De Santa is the anchor that ties the whole game's story together, and Trevor Philip's outlandish behavior is memorable in its own right.

Franklin's straight-man antics and more subdued behavior still make up a good part of GTA 5. He might not be the most interesting protagonist around, but he has his moments.

#4 - Claude (GTA 3)

Claude (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA series isn't adapted to have good silent protagonists, but Claude did well for what it's worth. GTA 3's story is still coherent, and his mutism is even played for laughs during his brief appearance in GTA: San Andreas.

Plus, Claude can't really rub players the wrong way as other protagonists can. He doesn't have an annoying voice or silly catchphrases simply because he's mute - and his grunts are generic.

#3 - Toni Cipriani (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Toni Cipriani (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City Stories is an underrated game in its own right, so somebody like Toni Cipriani would inevitably be glossed over. He's ruthless, often committing some of the most questionable acts expected out of any protagonist in their own respective games.

Yet he's also a momma's boy, who is unable to get the validation he wants from his mother. However, his loyalty to Salvatore Leone is commendable, demonstrating a stark contrast between him and Claude.

It's also worth noting that Toni Cipriani is the first protagonist to speak in the GTA series, albeit he wasn't a protagonist at the time.

#2 - Huang Lee (GTA Chinatown Wars)

Huang Lee (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Chinatown Wars seemingly went back to GTA's origins as a 2D game, it still provides a terrific experience. Part of the reason is how charming and witty its characters can be at times, especially its main protagonist, Huang Lee.

He's a bit of a brat, but his quick wit makes him endearing to the player. It's also interesting how good he is on foot in GTA Chinatown Wars. He's surprisingly fast and agile, which more than makes up for the game's 2D nature.

#1 - Mike (GTA Advance)

Mike (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Advance has only been officially released on the Game Boy Advance, making it the GTA title with the fewest appearances on consoles. This game also has poor reviews by GTA standards, which has helped cement GTA Advance as one of the most underrated titles around.

Mike is the main protagonist of GTA Advance, and he is the opposite of GTA 3's Claude in many ways. He can speak, he's loyal and he's allowed to make some choices in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur