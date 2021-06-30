5 memorable unseen characters in the GTA series

Even unseen characters in the GTA series can have a memorable role in their respective games.

A character can still have a profound effect on a game even if they're not seen. Sometimes, it's their relationship with the main protagonist that makes them memorable. Other times, it's the strangeness of their character and story that makes them stand out.

It should be noted that radio personalities won't appear on this list, as this list focuses more on unseen characters relevant to the storyline in one way or another. Both minor and major storyline characters are eligible for this list.

Five memorable unseen characters within the GTA series

#5 - Pete Vance (GTA Vice City Stories)

Lance and Victor Vance (Image via GTA Wiki)

Not all characters have to show up in the series to have a large impact on their respective games. In Pete Vance's case, his ailments serve as the driving force for Victor Vance doing questionable work.

Victor earns enough money for Pete's treatment by the end of GTA Vice City Stories. It's not known what happens to him after the events of GTA Vice City since he has lost both of his brothers.

On a similar note, some fans used to speculate that Pete died at the beginning of GTA Vice City, so Rockstar had to clarify that it was indeed Victor who perished.

#4 - Beverly Jonhson (GTA San Andreas)

A photo of her seen in the mission, Big Smoke (Image via GTA Wiki)

Beverly Johnson's death serves as the major catalyst for GTA San Andreas. It brings CJ back to Los Santos, who originally left for Liberty City after his brother, Brian Johnson, died in a tragic accident.

The model she uses in the photo shown in the mission, Big Smoke, is one of the generic pedestrian models.

#3 - Berkley (GTA San Andreas)

Minor antagonists that never appear in the flesh are an interesting idea, although Berkley is mostly remembered for Zero's aggravating missions. He's Zero's rival, which stemmed from Zero winning at a science fair. It seems like a minor reason to eventually escalate to some people losing their lives, but it is the GTA universe.

They're both in the RC business, which means that the player is subject to some nerdy missions where Zero tries to undermine Berkley's business. He never speaks to the player, but his presence is felt throughout Zero's story.

Zero snitching to Berkley about the heist at Caligula's is also a memorable moment, especially since CJ punches the former for doing so.

#2 - Mr. Black (GTA Vice City)

Mr. Black, calling Tommy about a mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mr. Black is an enigmatic character who only shows up in GTA Vice City to give Tommy Vercetti some optional missions. These missions involve some hits that the player isn't too privy to when it comes to why they're happening.

Still, Mr. Black has five pretty noteworthy missions and his professional attitude makes him a pretty memorable character. Interestingly, Tommy can just pick up Leo Teal's old missions as if nothing happened, but there is a charm to his mysterious origins.

#1 - Ma Cipriani (GTA Liberty City Stories)

The restaurant she's usually at (Image via GTA Wiki)

Technically speaking, Ma Cipriani appears once in person in GTA Liberty City Stories, but it's behind tinted glass so the player wouldn't see that she uses a normal, old woman pedestrian model.

Other than that, she usually speaks to her son from the inside of Momma's Restaurante, often shaming Toni in some way. She's an overbearing figure at times, often berating Toni for the most minor of events, which in turn shapes Toni's character to become more questionable in GTA Liberty City Stories.

A mother that orders a hit on her own son is an interesting plot point, but she also appears on a radio station wondering why Toni won't move in with her.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod