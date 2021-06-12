5 GTA Online weapons players should avoid purchasing

GTA Online is packed to the rafters with a number of lethal weapons, each more devastating than the other.

Not every weapon in the game; however, is worth shelling out the big bucks for. Some, for all intents and purposes, seem to have been added to the game for the sake of diversity. While these weapons aren't necessarily useless, they won't do much against a storm of self-proclaimed vigilantes and angry cops.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most underwhelming weapons in GTA Online

#5 - Hammer

Image via GTA Wiki

The Hammer would have made for a pretty decent weapon had GTA Online been about Jack the Ripper. Unfortunately, it's not, and the featured universe is way too dangerous for the player to be walking around with nothing but a hammer for a weapon.

Sure, it can deal some damage, but it won't do much against a fully-armed person. GTA Online features a good deal of decent weapons. The Hammer is just not one of them.

#4 - Knife

Image via GTA Wiki

Another worthless weapon that won't do much in a typical GTA Online fight. Rockstar isn't a fan of petty crimes and doesn't feature a whole lot of them, and there's little a knife can do in a full-blown battle.

Admittedly, it doesn't cost a lot and makes for a cool addition to the player's arsenal, but given how dangerous GTA Online is most of the time, the knife will only get the player killed, and that's not something players fancy, especially during a mission.

#3 - Firework Launcher

Image via GTA Wiki

A weapon that kills by firing a bunch of sparkly explosives? Sounds cool. However, it's not very practical. Forget destroying the enemy, the Firework Launcher can't even take a proper shot. Moreover, it's one of those cumbersome weapons that players can't carry around everywhere in GTA Online. All in all, a colossal disappointment.

#2 - Jerry Can

Image via GTA Wiki

Another medieval-style weapon that sounds rather cool but turns out to be quite disappointing when tested out against a real enemy. GTA Online features a number of short-range weapons, but this one is probably the worst. Incapable of killing an enemy on its own, the Jerry Can is probably one of the most powerless weapons in GTA Online.

#1 - The Assault Rifle

Although the Assault Rifle is often hailed as the predecessor of all high-end Rifles in GTA Online, it is quite underwhelming, which is surprising since it's very effective in other video games.

In GTA Online; however, the Assault Rifle is easily outclassed by other weapons of its class and fails to hold its own in most situations.

Edited by suwaidfazal