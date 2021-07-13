5 GTA RP servers that could give NoPixel a run for its money

GTA RP is the latest craze to take over the Grand Theft Auto community. The introduction of modded FiveM role-playing servers has revitalized the game and introduced many new players to the game.

Many players got into GTA RP by playing on the NoPixel server, the one server on which all the popular streamers and YouTubers play.

Although NoPixel is hailed as the best GTA RP server, there are many servers that can give it a run for its money.

Also read: 5 most difficult GTA games based on 100% completion

GTA RP servers that can compete with NoPixel

1) MafiaCity RP

Mafiacity RP is a really popular GTA RP server known for the variety of career choices it offers. Players can role-play as mob bosses to low level security guards.

The server also has a function where it lets players remove all NPCs from the game world. This feature enhances the role-play experience for some as everybody they talk to is a real person, but it also makes the game world feel empty and breaks the immersion of living in a crowded city like Los Santos.

2) Legacy RP

The Legacy RP server is a popular server which even has an Indian version called Legacy RP India.

Legacy RP India has hosted popular streamers like RakaZone Gaming and Sikhwarrior. The server has custom jobs, vehicles and even a court system.

The server does have a strict set of rules which, make players take role-playing seriously, and breaking these rules will result in a ban.

3) TheFamily RP

TheFamily RP is a GTA RP server that takes role-playing very seriously. The server is meant for hardcore role-playing and the community doesn't respond well to mistakes and immersion breaking.

This server should only be joined by experienced role-players, as new players will find it quite hard to adjust to it. The server also has a strict whitelisting process and only lets in players they deem fit to be a part of the server.

4) Subversion RP

Subversion RP (SVRP) is a huge GTA RP in Asia with a massive playerbase and it also has tinier region based servers as well.

One of these region based servers is SVRP India, which is really big in India and Pakistan. It hosts many popular Indian streamers like RakaZone Gaming, Qayzar Gaming and TbOne.

SVRP is going through a major overhaul right now, and the new version of the server called SVRP 3.0 will be released sometime soon.

5) GTA World

This server is for old school role-playing fans. The GTA World server is a text based server in which players can only communicate through chat.

This server is great for players who are uncomfortable with voice chatting or just prefer the old school way of role-playing. The server also offers a variety of career paths and activities for players to indulge in.

Also read: 5 awesome features that were introduced in GTA 4

Edited by Gautham Balaji