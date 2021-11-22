5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cars that are better than they seem

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has been out for over a week now. It has been completed and tested in many ways by a number of die-hard fans and enthusiasts.

Now that the players know more details about the game, it is time to learn which cars have turned out to be better than initially thought. Especially when compared with their counterparts in the original game.

This article will look at the 5 cars in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that were improved beyond the expectations of fans worldwide.

5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cars that have proven their worth

GTA San Andreas cars get better (Image via Sportskeeda)

All of the cars in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition got a shiny makeover for the remaster. Many had their handling, breaking and some component esthetics improved all at once.

1) Feltzer

Feltzer is a 2-door sports car found in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. New and updated versions can be found in GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Modeled after various Mercedes-Benz cars, Feltzer is one of the fastest convertibles in the game. Players can also take it to the tuners to add some nitro, gangster rims, and even hydraulics if they so desire.

With the updates made to the car in the Definitve Edition, the Feltzer feels much improved, especially with its reworked speed and handling. Not to mention the new HD graphics.

2) Patriot

The Patriots may just look like a basic heavy military jeep. However, it is far more than that in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Equipped with bull-bars and an engine snorkel for off-roading, this all-terrain car has more on offer than it may first seem.

No cars or deer will be slowing this guy down as it speeds around San Andreas, as it is one of the most durable 4x4 vehicles in the game. As well as being surprisingly fast with perfect breaking and superb handling, this machine will leave most average cars in the dust.

Not to mention it can earn the player over $30,000 at the car export port.

3) Stretch

The stretch limo in GTA San Andreas Defintive Edition is underrated. It was seen as more of a novelty car in the original game with no real stats to speak highly of.

Thanks to the remaster of the game, the handling and speed of the stretch feel quite improved. GTA fans might find it fun to conduct their gang wars whilst driving their Grove Street Family recruits around in style in one of these speedy stretches.

Chaos and style go hand-in-hand with the reworked Stretch in the Definitive Edition.

4) Remmington

Considered one of the best lowrider cars in the game next to Cesar's Savanna, Remminton was not much to look at initially.

However, its speed and lowrider style makes it much more than a boxy Lincoln Continental look-alike in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Improved handling and controls make it a better car in the remaster.

After a quick trip to the tuner shop, players can spruce up their new lowrider with a flaming livery, lowered suspension and some new wheels. Now this car is certainly more than it first appeared.

5) Police car

More bulletproof and only a second slower than the police cars in GTA 5, the police cars in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition are better than they seem. With a top speed of over 150mph they can even outrun some of the game's sports-cars.

Players should also always remember that by stealing a police car in the game, they will receive a shotgun with 5 ammunition shells. It's a nice little bonus that makes this car worth the player's time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan