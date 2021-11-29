5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features that are better than the original game

The common understanding is that the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has a lot of bugs and problems. Many articles discuss what Rockstar Games did wrong with the titles. Among the noise of how the games were poorly made, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has done quite a few things better than the original.

Once players get past the bugs and glitches, there are quite a few GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features that Rockstar Games got right. This article highlights all the features that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition did better than the original game.

Five features from the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that are done better than the original

5) Weapon Wheel

The weapon wheel in GTA San Andreas was derived from GTA 5. The latest original GTA title was made by refining all the features in the previous games. In the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, they have implemented the weapon wheel from GTA 5, a much more intuitive way of drawing weapons in the game.

4) Radio Wheel

Just like the weapon wheel, the radio station wheel was inspired by GTA 5. Previously it was very difficult for players to select their favourite radio station. Once players missed their station while scrolling through the options, they had to cycle through all the radio stations until they got their favourite one. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition uses the radio wheel to make selecting a favourite radio station in the game much easier.

3) 4K Graphics

GTA San Andreas was originally made for the PS2. The game was later ported to the PC and mobile devices. Although this change required Rockstar to upgrade the resolution of the game, it was not until the Definitive Edition of the games where players could play the game in 4K.

2) Ray tracing

The use of ray tracing was implemented in the Definitive Editions of the game. The game now has much more realistic lighting and reflections. Rockstar Games has worked hard to perfect this technology for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition so players can enjoy a more real-world where light plays a more natural role.

1) Controls

The last feature that was brought in from GTA 5 was the controls. Players faced many difficulties with the original controls of the game, especially while flying an aircraft or driving around. Rockstar Games implemented a similar control scheme to GTA 5 to make the gameplay more intuitive.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar