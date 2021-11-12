5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features that feel better than the original

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition makes several improvements over some of the game's original features in a grand way.

Although its launch hasn't been perfect thus far, it's still a game that nostalgic fans can enjoy. It's still GTA San Andreas at its core, except with some modernized features that make the game more playable for modern audiences.

Inevitably, this means that some of its aspects will end up being better than the original. Most of these features are what Rockstar Games promised before the GTA Trilogy was announced, so it's nice to see them deliver on that front.

Five GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features that seem better than in the original version

5) Drive-Bys

No camera adjustment necessary (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most annoying parts about the old drive-by feature was that it forced the player to swap to a different camera view. However, it's more fluid in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. For example, the above screenshot shows how the player can do a drive-by without the camera moving alongside CJ's actions.

It's a minor feature to note, but it makes GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition feel a little less hectic when one has to drive and shoot simultaneously.

4) Minimap

Look at the minimap and how it has a GPS system (Image via Rockstar Games)

Introducing GPS to GTA 4 did wonders for modernizing the series and made it more accessible for the average player. It makes it easier to go from one location to another when doing a mission, but was absent from the previous games.

Fortunately, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition includes this feature. Players who have memorized the map by heart won't need it, but it's valuable for any newcomer who wishes to play the legendary game for the first time.

It also works for Waypoints, making it a more helpful feature for everybody.

3) Graphics

Graphical features are worth discussing, especially since it ties into one of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition's main selling points. Aside from some graphical glitches, it's safe to say that this game is superior in this department compared to the original title.

It's especially noticeable when a player looks at the game's environment. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition's scenery looks substantially better than before. The foliage and lighting make some nostalgic locations really stand out in a good way.

2) Accessing weapons

Fans of GTA 5 tend to praise the game's many quality-of-life features. Unsurprisingly, including some of them makes GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition better than the original game. Essentially, the Weapon Wheel is a feature that allows players to select any weapon from a wheel menu.

It's useful, as they don't need to memorize a specific order when cycling through weapons manually to find it. Plus, it slows down time, so players with a slow reaction have a better chance of pulling out the right weapon.

1) Restarting missions

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is less frustrating to play when it comes to its missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most glaring flaws for modern gamers that goes back to GTA San Andreas was how failing missions worked. Back then, players who failed a mission had to wander back to the mission marker.

It took time to do so, which wasn't fun or interesting in the slightest (especially for the more challenging missions). Fortunately, that's been entirely removed in the Definitive Edition.

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, players get a screen asking them if they wish to restart. Clicking on "Confirm" will have them restart from a checkpoint. Thus, it eliminates one of the most significant flaws in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul