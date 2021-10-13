5 GTA San Andreas features that are not present in other games

Despite its age, GTA San Andreas still has exclusive features not found in later games.

Often considered the best game in the 3D Universe, GTA San Andreas is something any player can pick up. Every game in the series can stand out in its own way. GTA San Andreas not only introduced several new concepts, it also retained some for themselves.

Whether it's changing body types or burning down cities, these features have yet to show up again. For one reason or another, these features only happen in one game. These are the most noteworthy ones.

Five GTA San Andreas features that are entirely absent in the other games

5) Robbing houses

Robberies are very common in the GTA series. However, those are limited to convenience stores and banks. GTA San Andreas is the only time players can perform home invasions. It has yet to return in later installments.

Players have to be careful with their approach. If they wake up the house occupants, it will trigger an alarm. Once the player steals $10,000 worth of items, they will be given the infinite sprint.

4) Basketball

Basketball is a simple mini-game in GTA San Andreas. Players can pick up a ball and throw it into the net. Despite its primitive nature, basketball was a fun way to pass the time. Players could also keep track of their high scores.

The game introduced multiple activities, such as dancing and the pool table. While they appear later on, basketball does not.

3) San Fierro and Las Venturas as major locations

Los Santos eventually made its return to the GTA series, via the HD Universe. San Fierro and Las Venturas cannot say the same. Based on San Francisco and Las Vegas respectively, these major cities are exclusive to GTA San Andreas.

Players love these locations for several reasons. They offer unique characteristics rarely found in later games. More importantly, they provide map diversity to GTA San Andreas.

2) Different body types

GTA San Andreas is a very customizable game. It only rivals GTA Online in that regard. What makes it distinct, however, is that players can drastically alter their appearance. CJ can go from morbidly obese to ripped and muscular. It all depends on his diet and workout habits.

CJ is the only protagonist in the series who can change his body type. Whether or not this will return has yet to be seen.

1) Riots

Riots are a major story development in GTA San Andreas. Los Santos went down in flames during the game's final stages. As a result, these chaotic events have yet to be replicated. This exclusive feature is a popular cheat among players.

Even the most peaceful NPCs will suddenly turn violent. These dangerous conditions are fun to play around with. It truly makes GTA San Andreas stand out on its own. There is nothing else like it in the series.

GTA San Andreas is a seminal title in the franchise. With such bespoke features and elements, San Andreas set the tone for the rest of the GTA titles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

