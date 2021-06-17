5 GTA San Andreas locations that exist in real life

GTA San Andreas takes place in the fictional US state of San Andreas, based on real-life California.

Parts of the state are also inspired by Rachel and Carson city, both based in Nevada, and some areas are also inspired by Arizona.

The state of San Andreas is further divided into three cities and five counties: Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas. The counties include Red County, Flint County, Whetstone, Tierra Robada and Bone County.

Since the basic design of the state is based on real-life places, GTA San Andreas features quite a few landmarks and resorts that exist in real life. This article takes a look at 5 such places featured in GTA San Andreas.

5 real-life GTA San Andreas places

1) Forth Rail Bridge

Image via via Kef Russ, Youtube

Built across the Firth of Forth at Queensferry, the Forth Bridge is a cantilever railway bridge. Surrounded by water on all sides, the Forth Rail Bridge is a sight to behold. A remarkable likeness of the Bridge is seen in GTA San Andreas, serving as a freeway system that connects Los Santos, Las Venturas and San Fierro.

2) Los Angeles City Hall:

Image via gamemodding.net

The Los Angeles City Hall, being the mayor's office and the center of the government of the city of Los Angeles, is one of the most popular buildings in the U.S. The City Hall can also be found on the GTA San Andreas map, known as the Los Santos City Hall.

3) U.S. Bank Tower

Image via gtainside.com

GTA San Andreas wouldn't have been complete without the U.S. Bank Tower. The U.S. Bank Tower is a 1,018-foot skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, California, United States. It was formerly known as Library Tower. Its depiction is called The Los Santos Tower in GTA San Andreas.

4) Theme Building

Image via pinterest

This is another real-life place that GTA San Andreas does complete justice to. The Theme Building is a breathtaking Space Age structure, inspired by Populuxe architecture. The structure depicts the "Googie," a mid-century design movement in GTA San Andreas.

5) Santa Monica Beach

Image via julianjfranco, Youtube

Santa Monica Beach is a California State Park, managed and operated by the city of Santa Monica. State Park is truly one of the most breathtaking places in the U.S. A beautiful depiction of it can be found in GTA San Andreas as well.

Edited by Gautham Balaji