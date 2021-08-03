5 GTA San Andreas locations that players couldn't get enough of

GTA San Andreas is home to some of the best GTA missions, characters, features and locations. While the game is surely more than a decade old at this point, its popularity among gamers is still high.

There are many locations in GTA San Andreas that players have grown attached to over the years. The game features an extensive map with a lot of variety that makes these locations unique and gives them their own identity.

This article will talk about the five GTA San Andreas locations that players couldn't get enough of.

5 loved GTA San Andreas locations

5) Las Venturas

Las Venturas, or the city of glitz, is a magnificent area in GTA San Andreas. The place is loaded with casinos, hotels and is the city for lavish parties and people who want to live their life to the fullest.

This area even has numerous fun and exciting missions. Players also see CJ finally making it to the top and earning a name for himself. The city has nearly a zero crime rate, so players don't have to worry about their money or fancy cars getting stolen.

4) Back O' Beyond

Coming in at number four is Back O' Beyond. Located in southeastern Flint County, the area from GTA San Andreas is designed to look like a foot on the map.

It is heavily forested, highlighted by terrains of variable heights and modified rock formations. An unusual phenomenon takes place in the area. A small lake here has dark brown water. This is caused due to a texture glitch. If a vehicle is partly submerged in this lake, the sunk part will become opaque to players if witnessed from the surface.

3) Bone County

Bone County is one of the largest landmasses in GTA San Andreas. This arid desert area also possesses one of the most notorious places - Area 69. During the Black Project stealth mission, players get their first taste of a jetpack and several useful weapons like the carbine rifle and combat shotgun. The desert area is even packed with hidden elements for players to find.

2) Mount Chiliad

Another widely popular and treasured location from GTA San Andreas is Mount Chiliad. It is the tallest peak among the three peaks in the state of San Andreas. Located in west Whetstone, Mount Chiliad is home to many mysteries and weird things.

It also provides for a splendid view of Angel Pine. During the Badlands mission, the area was also featured when Officer Tenpenny directed CJ to locate and exterminate a snitch.

1) Grove Street

Grove Street is positively the most savored location from GTA San Andreas. Right from the very start of the game, players have the full jurisdiction to roam around the area and get more familiar with the place. Grove Street is also where CJ and his brother Sweet's house is, and it works as the chief base for all the operations. There are incidents where players have to defend the territory from the Ballas as well.

