5 intriguing GTA San Andreas missions that players loved

GTA San Andreas is one of the fan-favorite games in the GTA series. The game is lauded by players and critics alike for its vast open-world design, its storylines and characters.

GTA San Andreas had some of the best missions: both story and side. It also has many of them. These missions are even remembered today, more than a decade since the game first came out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 GTA San Andreas missions that players relish

1) Drive-Thru

Every GTA San Andreas fan will remember Drive-Thru. Big Smoke's iconic order is something they can never forget. Although this mission did not have anything fancy about it, it was a fun touch to the overall game.

In this mission, when Ryder sees some Ballas heading towards Grove Street, players need to chase them in their car while Ryder and Sweet shoot at Ballas gang members.

Also read: 5 forgotten characters from GTA San Andreas everybody loved

2) The Black Project

The Truth missions in GTA San Andreas were fun and interesting. They had something out of the box. The Black Project is one such mission where players need to sneak into Area 69, the high-security government facility.

After entering and collecting the keycard to access the storage facility where the "Black Project" is stored, players get the most beloved item of the game the "JetPack." Players will then need to deliver the JetPack to fly out of the launch bay.

3) The Meat Business

This is the final mission by Ken in GTA San Andreas. When Ken gets high on drugs he tells CJ he wants to show the city who's the "boss," which does not happen.

The mission had a classic Mafia fight where CJ needed to kill all the witnesses at the abattoir and rescue Ken when The Sindaccos attacked. The mission had elements of GTA Vice City and some of GTA 3.

4) End of the Line

This list cannot be completed without the final mission of GTA San Andreas. This is the mission where players finally get to destroy Big Smoke's crack palace and confront him. CJ gets to drive S.W.A.T. tanks and later kills Big Smoke in a gun fight. This mission captures CJ's emotional side as well and shows that he is more than just a gangster. Officer Tenpenny's death is the cherry on the top.

5) Homecoming

When Mike Toreno gave CJ a surprise concerning the release of his brother Sweet, the Homecoming mission became an instant love for GTA San Andreas players.

CJ picks up his brother after he is released, and they both drive back to Grove Street on Sweet's appeal. Grove Street was being controlled by Ballas, who were using the site as a drug depot. The duo fights off Ballas and gets hold of Grove Street again.

Also read: 5 indestructible items in GTA San Andreas that defy all logic

Edited by Gautham Balaji