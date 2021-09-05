5 GTA San Andreas mods that enhance gameplay features and details

GTA San Andreas introduced a plethora of new features that weren't seen in its predecessors. This experience can be further amplified with a few radical mods.

In terms of open-world gaming, GTA San Andreas is considered one of the best games ever. It was groundbreaking when it came out and established the GTA franchise as players know it today.

Its HD Universe sequels introduced further refinements that helped ease the gameplay. However, some of these features can also be utilized in GTA San Andreas with the help of mods.

GTA San Andreas: 5 gameplay mods that enhance the game and add new features

1) Ragdoll Mod

Ragdoll physics was a revolutionary new feature introduced in GTA 4. Soon, it became the staple in GTA games, being reimplemented in GTA 5. Most games from the early 2000s lacked this feature. With this mod, however, players can enjoy ragdoll physics in GTA San Andreas.

Download this mod from here.

2) First Person Mod

Another revolutionary new feature introduced in the HD Universe was the first-person camera. The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 that released for PCs and current-gen consoles implemented a camera switching feature. With this, players can switch between first-person and third-person perspectives.

With this mod, players can enjoy the same in GTA San Andreas. They can also adjust the camera angles manually.

Download this mod from here.

3) Manual Driveby Remake

In the 3D Universe games, players could only shoot sideways from vehicles. Motorcycles allowed shooting forwards, but no vehicles allowed players to control the aim. The free aiming present in the HD Universe can be implemented in GTA San Andreas with this mod.

Download this mod from here.

4) Gravity Gun V1

The gravity gun in Half-Life 2 allowed players to solve its physics-based puzzles. The same gun can now be used in GTA San Andreas for wreaking havoc on the state of San Andreas.

Download this mod from here.

5) GTA 5 HUD 90s Atmosphere

The new HUD in-game (Image via MixMods.com.br)

The HUD in the 3D Universe may feel a bit outdated today. The unique HUD found in GTA 5 is much more efficient. With this mod, however, players get to use a similar HUD in GTA San Andreas.

This mod also makes sure to keep the distinct 90s atmosphere found in the game. It keeps the original weapons intact, and the original mobile phone is also present.

Download this mod from here.

