5 GTA San Andreas tips for making easy money

The GTA series has many ways to ensure players remain hooked to the game. Whether role-playing, stealth elements, character customizations, races, missions, or heists, there are lots of details in every GTA title by Rockstar Games that keep players engaged.

For GTA San Andreas, this involves making in-game money. Acquiring fancy houses, luxury cars and their upgrades, weapons, clothes, tattoos, etc., becomes impossible for users who do not have enough cash.

However, the good news is that along with several elements that require money, there are numerous ways to acquire that money in the game without sweating.

Five best ways to make quick money in GTA San Andreas

5) Gambling

In GTA San Andreas, gamers can wager money on various activities, including casinos and horse racing, to win additional money. They may make millions in a short period by gambling correctly.

For this, players need to increase the gambling skill of the protagonist by spending money at the casinos. For every $1000 spent, the skill can go up by 1, up to a maximum of 1000.

The skill can also be increased without losing money by playing the roulette game. Following a ‘no win’ situation, the entire money is returned to users, but the skill increases since they have spent money.

4) Repeat-playing burglar mission

Burglary is an optional side-mission available at the beginning of the game. It involves entering and looting houses with yellow arrows in front of the door.

To complete the mission, gamers must stealthily search these homes for valuable items such as televisions, video game consoles, VCRs, etc. Additionally, they may discover cash ($20-$70), knives, baseball bats, pistols, and other weapons on the floors of living rooms and bedrooms.

Players must bring all the stolen items to the van. Rewards are calculated by multiplying the square of the number of items stolen by 20.

3) Race tournaments

The title has four race tournaments, each marked on the map with a flag icon. Three can be played with on-road vehicles and one with an aircraft.

Each race has a unique course. Users must pass through a series of markers, and each marking activates the following marker.

They must finish the race in the first position to complete it successfully. A $10,000 prize is awarded for each victory, and gamers receive an extra $1,000,000 for winning all the races. They can complete the races in any order.

2) Eliminating drug dealers

This is one of the simplest ways to earn easy and quick money in GTA San Andreas. Drug and Crack dealers are criminals who appear as pedestrians on the streets of Los Santos, four of who are in the title.

It is easy to identify them as they appear to be standing with their arms crossed in front at waist level. They always carry a small weapon, usually a pistol or knife.

Killing these drug dealers makes them drop a gun and $2000 in cash, an excellent source of money for players.

1) Vehicle missions

Vehicle missions, without a doubt, are the easiest way to earn money in GTA San Andreas. These tasks can be triggered with the corresponding controls while inside a vehicle.

There is a time limit calculated concerning the distance required to be covered, within which users must complete a set of objectives at a given level.

The difficulties increase with every level completed. If gamers run out of time, they must restart the mission from the initial level. Successful completion can earn cash and relevant rewards for a player in this title.

GTA San Andreas occupies a special place within the GTA community for the number of firsts it boasts. A dynamic protagonist, customizable vehicles, and even gambling as a money-making activity were first introduced in this iteration.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

