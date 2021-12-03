5 GTA Trilogy characters that look better in the remastered Definitive Edition

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has really improved the look of some of the player's favorite characters. Across all three games, there are many faces of old friends and enemies. While the games have certainly had a graphical overhaul, some of the characters haven't seen much of an improvement.

This article will look at five characters that greatly benefited from the newly remastered GTA Trilogy.

Which characters in the GTA Trilogy look much better?

1) Claude

So much more detail in the remaster (Image via YouTube/Saint)

Claude is clearly the most improved character in the entire GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The graphics 20 years ago were simply not good enough to allow for realistic features.

Looking at Claude in GTA 3 Definitive Edition, it is easy to see how much he has improved with clearer facial features.

2) Tommy Vercetti

A huge improvement (Image via YouTube/Saint)

Tommy Vercetti did not always look bad in the original game as he does in the example above. However, this was still a scene taken from the game, and it makes the improvements seem astounding.

Originally, the graphics had not come very far since GTA 3 the previous year. Nearly 20 years later, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition shows a much more polished Tommy Vercetti.

3) Catalina

Still scary, but a more detailed look (Image via YouTube/Saint)

The remastered Catalina from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition just looks better. She has more vibrant facial features, and shadows have also been added to the game, bringing her face to life.

Her eyes even bug out a little bit which lends to the fact that she can be crazy. She is one of many characters from the original game that has improved greatly.

4) Ryder

A better GTA Eazy-E (Image via YouTube/Saint)

Players instantly loved Ryder in the original game, however the make-over he received for the remastered edition is far better. Just when players thought he could resemble famed rapper Eazy-E any more, Rockstar created an instant look-alike.

Ryder is one of the most improved characters graphically in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

5) Officer Pulaski

A clear and massive improvement (Image via YouTube/Saint)

The example above really shows how far Rockstar has come in terms of graphical upgrades. Many players of the original game definitely felt that Officer Pulaski's face was a kind of an amorphous blob.

In the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, his facial features are all well-designed and really pop. This has allowed fans to take the corrupt cop more seriously in the newly remastered Trilogy.

