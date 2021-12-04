5 GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition characters who looked better in the original versions

Rockstar Games has messed up with the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The company released a broken game that was met with lots of criticism. Among the game-breaking glitches, some were hilarious to see, and most of them revolved around having broken character models.

With the number of broken models in the game, many players started appreciating the original versions of the GTA Trilogy. One reason was that many characters looked much better in the original games.

Tommy, Asuka, CJ among Five GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition characters who looked better in the originals

5) Ryder from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Ryder is one of the most loved characters from GTA San Andreas. Players love him for his funny and chilled-out personality. Although his character model seems stable throughout most of the game, he is often disfigured in the Definitive Edition.

4) Asuka Kasen from GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Asuka Kasen is the co-leader of the Yakuza Clan in GTA 3. In the Definitive Edition, she seems to be cross-eyed. With the character having such an essential role in the game, it is hard to overlook the details on her face that make her look cock-eyed.

3) Denise from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Denise is the most controversial character in the Definitive Editions of the GTA Trilogy. Carl's first girlfriend has one of the worst character models in-game. Her face lacks the details from the original, even though it's been around two decades since it was released.

2) Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Many gamers remember Carl Johnson as one of the most badass protagonists in the GTA Trilogy. His storyline captivates their hearts, and he is a character who players can easily feel empathetic towards. His character model in GTA San Andreas DE has this extremely evident mustache that they couldn't find before.

1) Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The protagonist of GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti's, updated character model in the Definitive Edition was disliked by many. It was stated that he is "healthier" than he was in the original version and many players feel he looked better in the original game.

