5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cars that should feature in GTA 6

Rockstar Games just released GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, and with that, many fans got to drive the car they are crazy about in the original. The remaster features all the vehicles part of the original classic.

Driving these iconic cars in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City only makes players wonder which of these drives will be featured in GTA 6. With more than 100 vehicles featured in GTA Vice City, they are left with quite the arduous task.

Five GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cars that would be great in GTA 6

5) Banshee

The Banshee is a sports car loved by almost all players. It is based on the Dodge Viper with its signature single-stripe that goes from its hood to its back.

The Banshee is known to be one of the longest-running sports cars in the series. It would be amazing to see Rockstar Games include this legendary car in GTA 6.

4) Comet

The Comet is one of the best-looking cars in the series. Developed by Pfister in the HD universe, it is known to be based on the Porsche 911. People love this drive for its acceleration and handling.

Though it is not the fastest car in GTA Vice City, its handling makes it a worthy choice for races. Many players hope to see Rockstar continue the Comet line in GTA 6.

3) Love Fist

The Love Fist is a limousine that is heavily modified for the in-game rock band called Love Fist. The modded stretch comes with a supercharged engine and side-mounted exhaust pipes that make it look like a hot rod.

Having a rock band's custom personal limousine is not something gamers see every day, so adding the Love Fist stretch would be a good idea in GTA 6.

2) Romero's Hearse

The Romeros Hearse is a black station wagon designed to carry a coffin. The vehicle is based on the '80s Buick Superior Hearse and is a scarce vehicle to find.

Many fans love how the GTA series brings forward different types of vehicles in the game, and this would be a lovely nostalgic addition to GTA 6 when and if it comes out.

1) Cheetah

The Cheetah is the fastest sports car in GTA Vice City. It is also the most sought-out drive that users can find on the streets.

For many, it is the fastest car in most games throughout the series. The Cheetah is based on legendary mid-80s Ferrari Testarossa and would be great in GTA 6.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer