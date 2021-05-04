5 most hilarious GTA 5 mods in 2021

GTA 5 mods never quite cease to amaze, as the mod wonderland always seems to have quite a few surprises up its sleeve. Whether it is reinventing the game with GTA RP or by allowing players to play as police in LSPDFR, the modding community has provided gamers with a lot of variety.

Yet, quite often, after all the complex and wonderful gameplay-rich mods, players just need to have a laugh once in a while. And what better way is there to have an absolute ball in Los Santos than at the expense of the unfortunate NPCs who must now face the players' wrath.

These are some of the funniest mods users can download for GTA 5 and spend hours rolling on the floor at their sheer ridiculousness.

Five funniest GTA 5 mods in 2021

#5 - Shark Cannon

The cannon is exactly what it sounds like and is some sequel to Sharknado that players did not see coming. The Shark Cannon does as advertised, with a cannon shooting out literal sharks.

It never does get old seeing cars being crushed to death under the weight of these murderous fish and them subsequently chomping down on everything they see.

If players have ever felt GTA 5 could do with some more marine life on land, they need not look any further than this mod.

#4 - Stormtrooper

Stormtroopers are the closest thing to expendable in the Star Wars universe (Image via GTA5Mods)

Stormtroopers are just about the lowest form of life in the Star Wars universe, always ready to be sacrificed at a moment's notice. However, a Stormtrooper sent to Los Santos in 2013 could wreak absolute havoc with their blaster since aim tends to work differently back here.

Wreaking absolute havoc in GTA 5 as a Stormtrooper has a certain sense of humor to it that Star Wars fans will definitely enjoy.

#3 - Portal Gun

Portal will forever be considered one of the greatest games ever made, and much of it is down to its revolutionary Portal Gun. As the name suggests, the weapon can create portals through which objects can travel seamlessly from Point A to Point B.

As many can guess, in the hands of GTA 5 players, this tool is nothing less than a full-sized WMD. Put to use the right way, a Portal Gun can cause all sorts of havoc in the city and leave it in a state of complete shock at just how much chaos an airplane erupting from the ground can do.

#2 - Hulk

The Incredible Hulk is easily one of the most endearing superheroes of all time. It is a wonder that he managed to achieve that status, given how prone he is to sudden bursts of extreme violence and a proclivity for chaos.

Which just about makes him the perfect character in the hands of GTA 5 players. Should they not have experienced the absolute joy of the Incredible Hulk games in the past, this mod should give them an idea of what they missed.

#1 - John Cena

This mod doesn't require too much explanation as to why it is easily one of the most hilarious experiences players can have in GTA 5. After leading the cops on a merry chase, nothing is quite as hilarious as seeing 16-time WWE Champion and major Hollywood star John Cena hop out of his tank.

The former bodybuilder is an absolute force of nature, and this mod helps illustrate that fact to non-believers and GTA 5 fans alike.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.