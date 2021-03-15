5 most hilarious side missions in GTA 5

Rockstar Games has always been lauded for its achievements in storytelling, writing, and the brilliance of satire in GTA 5. Satire has been the bedrock of what has made the GTA franchise so popular, relevant, and pervasive throughout modern entertainment.

Yet there are moments beyond satire that are just instantly hilarious as opposed to layered commentary or criticism. The GTA franchise has plenty of these laugh-out-loud moments, specifically when it comes to side missions.

GTA 5 features side missions as "Strangers and Freaks" missions, and they are undoubtedly the funniest part of the game. It is often hard to utilize comedy in video games, but the GTA franchise seems to always hit it right on the nail every time.

Top 5 hilarious side missions in GTA 5

#5 - The Last One: Franklin

Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot, has long been a collective obsession for the GTA franchise and its community for years. The games in the series included several hints, elusions, and red herrings for the same for a while now.

So it only made sense for Bigfoot to finally make an appearance in a mainline GTA game. The creature does appear in the game, but perhaps not in the way people expected it to.

In a bid not to spoil the shocking, hilarious, and somewhat sad final reveal, players should try out this mission by themselves. The mission only gets unlocked after 100 percent completion in GTA 5, and when playing as Franklin.

#4 - The Civil Border Patrol: Trevor

Perhaps the best combination of GTA's satire and political commentary is mixed with conventional comedic gags. The Civil Border Patrol mission serves as a great way to poke fun at the absurdity of these real-life vigilante groups and ridicule them with the highest level of satire.

Being the altruistic human being that he is, Trevor decides to help round up immigrants and help the Border Patrol. The character dialog here is extremely clever and will have the player in stitches.

These missions truly flesh out Trevor's many personality quirks in GTA 5 and help give him even more dimensions.

#3 - Exercising Demons: Trevor, Michael, and Franklin

Perhaps presented in the game as layered commentary on the obsessive nature of Crossfit enthusiasts and athletes, these missions will test the endurance of the three protagonists.

While the missions themselves aren't exactly all too difficult, the dialog here never fails to hit the mark every time. All three characters have their unique reactions to the physically taxing activity, with Michael visibly having a very tough time.

#2 - Grass Roots: Michael

While all three characters can do this particular mission in GTA 5, Michael's hallucinations are by far the funniest. Using a minigun to mow down aliens is a feeling that not too many missions can capture.

The absurd and surreal nature of this mission never fails to bring a smile to the player's face. Unless hallucinogenics and nightmarish aliens aren't one's cup of tea, in that case, it is indeed terrifying.

Seeing as how Michael has the most absurd hallucinations out of the three, it is safe to say that despite Trevor's clear issues, Michael might be dealing with far more insidious ones.

#1 - Epsilon Program: Michael

Perhaps Michael, in all fairness, has the most absurd side missions out of all the three protagonists in GTA 5. The Epsilon Program side missions see Michael being inducted into a cult and jumping through several hoops to find the truth of his existence.

These side missions include running through the desert pointlessly and aimlessly and losing a bunch of money to the cult. This is exactly what makes these missions so thoroughly entertaining as Michael turns his midlife crisis into a complete financial disaster as well.