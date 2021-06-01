GTA 5 has great potential for modding, and modders have put out some hilarious mods that spice up the gameplay.

The GTA series has the largest and most active modding scene in the gaming scene, and HD Universe games introduced modding friendly software for that purpose. This gives GTA 5 modders to make some unique mods that sometimes change the gameplay completely. From zombie NPCs to tsunami mods, GTA 5 has some of the craziest mods in the GTA series.

Here is a list of a few whacky and hilarious mods for GTA 5 that players can use to change the tone of the game.

5 most hilarious weapon mods for GTA 5

5) Hobby Horse Bat

(Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

For those who get on their hobby horses whenever GTA 5 is mentioned, this is a great mod to foal around(pun intended) with in-game. This mod is a simple replacement for the bat and it is absolutely ridiculous. Hitting NPCs with a pink toy horse head is as funny as it is stupid.

4) Funny Bread

There are plenty of light humored memes circulating on the internet about the French using baguettes as weapons. If players ever wanted to test the efficacy of using a bread in melee combat, they can do so with this mod. It is another bat replacement mod that lets you hit NPCs in GTA 5 with a lethal loaf of bread.

3) Dubstep Gun

The Dubstep Gun from Saints Row III has always been a fan favorite and one of the wackiest aspects of the game. This gun has been brought back to GTA 5 with this ingenious mod. Players who are tired of the senseless violence they subject the NPCs to can make it up to them by deciding to party instead. NPCs and vehicles will dance when shot at and dubstep music will start playing whenever the allotted button is pressed.

2) Vehicle Cannon

Shooting music and dancing NPCs might not appeal to players who just want to see chaos and destruction on an epic scale. This mod was made with that in mind as it allows players to shoot vehicles out of their guns. The result is chaotic and downright hilarious, as streets are filled with more vehicles than in-game traffic can spawn.

1) Animal Cannon

Inspired by the vehicle cannon, this mod allows players to shoot animals. The resulting chaos is even more ludicrous as live animals fly out in huge numbers and destroy everything in sight. GTA 5 has a large number of animals in-game, which allowed the possibility for developing a wild mod like this.