5 iconic GTA San Andreas features that stood out to players

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic video games of all time, and that's partially thanks to some of its remarkable features.

Many of San Andreas' features are well-liked. Hence, they stand out to the players in a positive way.

These features should immediately be noticeable to GTA San Andreas fans. They're not overlooked and often play a crucial role in the game in some capacity. In this case, GTA San Andreas introduced these features into the series.

Five memorable GTA San Andreas features that stood out to players

5) Gang Warfare

Gang territories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hostile gangs are nothing new to the GTA series. However, GTA San Andreas took it to the next level. Now, gamers could take over Los Santos territories to earn more money. The Grove Street Families NPCs will also replace the Ballas and Vagos pedestrians.

This feature would be expanded upon in GTA Vice City Stories, as part of Empire Building. However, later mainline titles didn't include Gang Warfare, making GTA San Andreas stand out compared to the rest of the series.

4) - Gambling at a Casino

Casinos had a minor role in prior GTA games. GTA San Andreas' Las Venturas was a hotbed for various casinos, and players could gamble at three of them. They were even allowed to get into a gambling debt, which is unique in the series.

There were several activities a player could partake in, with some of them not even being tied to casinos. One could bet on lowrider competitions, a game of pool, or on horses.

3) Swimming

CJ swimming in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many gamers have memories of Tommy Vercetti being unable to swim in Vice City of all places. It was terribly inconvenient, especially in a game with water being so prevalent. Sadly, many other GTA games shared this inconvenience.

Fortunately, GTA San Andreas was not one of them. Not only did it allow players to swim, but it also granted them the ability to dive underwater. That latter feature was never present in previous GTA games and was notably absent in most titles thereafter.

2) Skills

GTA San Andreas is the one GTA game that most closely resembles a classic RPG. It has various skills that a player can train, some of which are tied to customization. The default skills are:

Respect

Stamina

Muscle

Fat

Sex Appeal

Lung Capacity

There are also driving and weapon skills. The higher these skills are, the better CJ is at various tasks. With weapon skills, he can eventually dual-wield some weapons.

1) Overhauled customization

A player customizing their car in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Modern GTA titles are well-beloved for the sheer amount of customization available. In a game like GTA 5 or Online, players can change how characters look to an impressive degree. However, that feature didn't debut in those games.

Instead, it debuted in GTA San Andreas. Prior GTA games had limited customization features, but GTA San Andreas overhauled it drastically. Now, players weren't limited to a few select costumes or simple repainted vehicles.

GTA San Andreas fans could opt to customize either their vehicles or CJ in a myriad of ways. In some ways, the overhauled customization features are tied to the skills feature previously mentioned.

With a plethora of features in GTA San Andreas, a few of them were bound to be unique. The game has truly stood the test of time.

