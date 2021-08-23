5 iconic moments from GTA games that we all remember

GTA has been one of the defining games for many old-school gamers. The series has come a long way from initial whacky mechanics, now boasting sublime gameplay with significant storylines.

Over the years, Grand Theft Auto has gifted the community with some of the most iconic moments in gaming. Be it a game-breaking glitch or a heartbreaking betrayal, the series has had it all, making it one of the most impactful video game franchises in gaming history.

Five most iconic GTA moments

5) "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

No list of iconic GTA moments is complete without input from GTA San Andreas. Arguably the most iconic GTA title, it featured some of the most popular characters and unforgettable moments.

This dialogue from The Wrong Side of The Tracks is only one of them.

4) Three Leaf Clover, from GTA 4

GTA 4 saw a significant change from the usual treatment of storylines in GTA titles, introducing a dark and gritty take on the otherwise crazy video game franchise.

Three Leaf Clover has got to be one of the most iconic moments from the later GTA titles simply because of how unexpectedly things go south for the player during a seemingly straightforward heist.

3) Lance Vance's betrayal in Vice City

Under all the craziness, GTA Vice City features quite a well-written story, akin to that of classic gangster thrillers.

Lance Vance's betrayal of Tommy Vercetti (voiced by the legendary Ray Liotta from Goodfellas) in the game's final mission was rather cinematic. The task itself packed quite a punch.

2) "When I'm gone, everyone gonna remember my name"

Nearing the end of this list with a classic moment from GTA San Andreas that perhaps broke players seems apt. Big Smoke's betrayal was unexpected, but his death was just as impactful.

With CJ exacting his revenge and Ryder dying, the last mission leaves gamers bittersweet.

1) Mr. Phillips

While many players disregard GTA 5 as having a great storyline, the title certainly has its moments. While Mr. Phillips is not talked about a lot, it certainly counts as iconic while also being rather cinematic.

This mission surprises players with the news of Trevor Phillips being alive and kicking (pun intended) while surprising the latter with the news of Michael's involvement in the recent heist.

Working on two significant revelations, the mission does a great job of establishing Trevor's turmoil while building up anticipation for what happens next. In a way, Mr. Phillips was one of the most crucial moments of GTA 5.

