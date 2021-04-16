5 most iconic vehicles in GTA Online

It might be a real shock to the system to think that GTA Online has been around for nearly eight years at this point. A game that started out in a pretty skeletal state has grown to an abnormally large scale and attracts millions to the fold each year, resulting in it getting even bigger.

A core part of what makes GTA Online so fun and engaging is the level of personalization it provides players with. Each player is free to pick their own choice of vehicles, weapons, clothes, and even interiors on certain property. This makes for an extremely great experience, as it provides players with enough chance to have their own unique experience.

Vehicles are an essential part of that experience as GTA Online players love nothing more than to hop into their fast rides and customize it to death.

Here, we take a look at some of the most iconic vehicles in the game, which will be closely associated with GTA Online for years to come.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 iconic vehicles in GTA Online

#1 - Oppressor MKII

Regardless of how one might feel about the Oppressor MKII, it is hard to deny just how deeply associated with GTA Online it has now become. The bike is an absolute force of nature, as it tears through the city, leaving players absolutely devastated.

Weapons, flight capabilities, and a penchant for chaos make the Oppressor MKII one of the deadliest vehicles in the game and a highly divisive one at that. This is purely because of how much it is abused in GTA Online lobbies and has thus garnered a fairly bad reputation.

#2 - Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is easily one of the best vehicles in GTA Online that can help solve much of the player's problems. Whether it means darting across the map or battling a couple of dozen enemy combatants, the Buzzard Attack Chopper is always the deadliest tool on the playing field.

This is an absolute must-have for players looking to do CEO/VIP work or any other business in GTA Online that requires much traveling from point A to point B. The Buzzard Attack Chopper is not only the fastest vehicle one can get, but it is also loaded with enough weaponry to blow everything to kingdom come.

#3 - Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is every player's best friend when starting out in GTA Online, and it even comes in quite handy later in the game. The car protects the player from all kinds of small-arm gunfire, ensuring the player does not have to step out of their vehicle to complete missions.

This makes the player impervious to handguns and even rifles, making them immune to gunfire. The Kuruma is especially helpful for Contact Missions and heist setups as it significantly reduces the challenge factor by making the player invincible in GTA Online.

#4 - The Deathbike

The Deathbike is what one gets when they mix speed, power, and an unquenchable thirst for violence. It feeds off of the player's need for speed as it tears down highways, shreds enemies to bits with its dual machine guns, and protects the player from gunfire with armor on the back.

As one of GTA Online's most beloved Arena War vehicles, the Deathbike will always have a special place in the players' hearts. If for nothing else, but for the wanton violence and speed that it brings to GTA Online.

#5 - Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah will continue to divide fans over whether it belongs on the list of fastest cars in GTA Online. This is purely because it is often not as fast as some of the other vehicles in the game when going around a circuit, which is essentially what counts as a fast vehicle.

Regardless, fans love the look and feel of the Ocelot Pariah and would love for Rockstar to iterate upon the vehicle in future games. Whether that means an older or a newer version of the car depends on the timeline of the game.