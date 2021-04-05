5 important things to know when starting out in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online can get pretty hectic right off the bat, and players might often find themselves getting swept up by forces seemingly out of their control. This is why beginners often require thorough tutorials before starting the game. Although GTA Online has one, it doesn't exactly detail how the numerous systems of the game work.

Each major title update sees an influx of new players. However, getting used to a game that has been around for nearly 8 years can be difficult. Catching up to the rest of the players can take a while, but it isn't necessarily impossible.

Here are some of the most essential things to note when starting out in GTA Online in 2021.

5 things that players who are just starting out in GTA Online should know

#5 Contact Missions are a good starting point

Contact Missions are one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. These missions look very much like missions from Story Mode - as initials on the map.

Players can complete these missions from the very start, as quite a few of them are unlocked early in GTA Online. Gerald's missions, in particular, are some of the best missions to do in order to accumulate a lot of money in the game early on.

#4 Save up money for a High-End Apartment

The High-End Apartment gives players access to the first few heists in GTA Online. These heists may not be the be-all and end-all of GTA Online, but they are a great way to make a lot of money and rank up faster.

Once players have enough money from the heists, they can choose to either buy a Facility (for the Doomsday Heist), Arcade (for the Diamond Casino Heist), or a Kosatka Submarine (for the Cayo Perico Heist).

The highest-paying heist might just be the Cayo Perico Heist. However, jumping right into this mission might be a little too challenging for new players in GTA Online.

#3 No point spending money on expensive vehicles

Sports cars and flashy supercars might look extremely appealing at the start of GTA Online. However, there is hardly any value to a really good-looking car in the game. At best, players can use fast cars like the Ocelot Pariah and the Itali GTO to assist them in races.

Apart from that, there are not a lot of things that a fast car can do for players in GTA Online. Players would be better off buying an Armored Kuruma or investing in properties like the MC Clubhouse, Executive Office, or a Bunker.

Players should have a decent vehicle like the Kuruma for travel and a fast car in the garage reserved for races. They might be able to pick up a car at a really low price or even for free in some cases.

#2 The Buzzard will solve most problems

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the best vehicles one can get in GTA Online. It is an extremely versatile machine that can help out in all sorts of activities. Whether it is running businesses through steal or sell missions or simply assisting in Contact Missions, the Buzzard is an absolute must-have.

While it may require a significant amount of investment, players will be able to recover that amount quite easily once they get things rolling in GTA Online.

#1 MC Business is the perfect starter business

There are a number of businesses to pick from after players have purchased a Clubhouse. Out of those, the Cocaine Lockup might just be one of the most profitable. However, there is a significant amount of challenge involved with it.

The MC Clubhouse will give players access to the MC Businesses in GTA Online. Players can only run one particular MC business at a time.

The MC Business is a great way to learn exactly how one can make money through businesses in GTA Online, and it isn't as big an investment as some of the other methods in the game.