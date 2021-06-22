5 incredibly disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

Driving is one of the biggest aspects of GTA Online. In fact, most of the fun of playing GTA Online boils down to the incredible assortment of vehicles available to players. However, not every vehicle featured in the game is worth the big bucks.

Some vehicles have just been added to the game for the sake of diversity, which is not necessarily a bad thing. There's nothing wrong with messing around with gimmicky vehicles every now and then, especially when they are extremely cheap.

Some vehicles, however, are neither fun nor inexpensive. They are a colossal disappointment on the race track and exceptionally poor in terms of performance.

This article takes a look at 5 of the worst vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 most disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

#5 KARIN DILENTTANTE

Image via GTA Wiki

Based on the Toyota Prius, the Dilenttante is one of the worst vehicles in GTA Online, which is a shame since the vehicle it draws inspiration from is pretty decent.

The Dilenttante has the lowest top speed in its class, recorded at 88.50 mph (142.43 km/h). Its acceleration is not that impressive either, and its handling is pretty average. All in all, it's a very underwhelming vehicle that doesn't create a massive return on investment.

Unless the player is interested in collecting all kinds of vehicles in GTA Online, regardless of how well they perform, they shouldn't shell out a single penny on the Dilenttante.

#4 DUNDREARY REGINA

Image via GTA Wiki

Not only is the Regina quite unimpressive in the looks department, it's also supremely disappointing on the race track. It has got poor acceleration, handling, and performance.

The only thing the old dud is good at is representing the time when sleek and sturdy things like Vigilante only existed in one's dreams. Otherwise, it's just one of the most underwhelming vehicles featured in GTA Online.

#3 VULCAR INGOT

Image via GTA Wiki

Unless the player is looking to collect the ugliest things in GTA Online, there's no reason to even keep this wagon on the radar. It has neither got the looks nor the credits and is perhaps one of the clunkiest vehicles in GTA Online.

#2 PEGASSI FAGGIO

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA Online features a number of sluggish vehicles, but this is perhaps one of the worst. In fact, there's no reason why players should even drive this dud of a vehicle when they could just use their good ol' legs and enjoy the pleasure of taking a walk. This vehicle is merely there for diversity, not utility, which is very typical of GTA Online.

#1 ALBANY EMPEROR

Image via GTA Wiki

This is another boring vehicle that looks as if it's been pulled right out of a 1980s movie. The lack of style and luster would be excusable if the ironically-named Emperor was not so terrible on the race track.

Its performance, too, is as disappointing as its underwhelming looks, if not more. GTA Online couldn't possibly feature vehicles that are even more disappointing than this one, unless we are talking about gimmicks like Tractors and Fieldmasters.

