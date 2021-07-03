5 most infamous locations from the GTA series

With a franchise spanning over 2 decades and multiple eras of hardware, GTA has become home to a bunch of iconic locations. From Grove Street to Del Perro Pier, GTA players have spent countless hours in Rockstar Games' perfectly constructed world. Here's a look at 5 iconic locations across the entire GTA franchise.

5 iconic locations from the GTA franchise

5) Ocean View Hotel from GTA Vice City

The first safehouse that players get as Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City is a room at the Ocean View Hotel. Complete with rendered interiors and tunes from Radio Espantoso when entering the hotel room, the Ocean View Hotel is a classic location in GTA Vice City.

4) Callahan Bridge from GTA 3

GTA 3's initial cut-scene, where Claude busts out of his police escort van and goes on the run, is ingrained in the veteran players' minds. Kicking off at Callahan Bridge, the location serves as the starting point for the amazing rollercoaster of a story players will soon be treated to. In addition, the Kuruma that players get into at the beginning has earned its place as one of the most iconic vehicles of an era.

3) Roman Bellic's "Express Car Service" in GTA 4

Serving as the first place of business in GTA 4, Roman's taxi service is one of the most well known locations in the game. For the first few hours of GTA 4, players must do some missions for Roman in, around and even for the Taxi service, making it a frequently visited location. Seeing its destruction later on in the game is truly heartbreaking though.

2) Bank of Liberty from GTA 4

A turning point in the GTA 4 storyline and an action-packed mission, the Three Leaf Clover introduces players to the Bank of Liberty where they pull off one of the biggest heists in the city but also lose a member of the team. Battling waves upon waves of cops to escape on foot, the mission truly attaches a sense of grandeur to the Bank of Liberty.

1) Grove Street from GTA San Andreas

It's safe to say that while the GTA franchise has featured some truly memorable locations, nothing can beat the nostalgia of walking down Grove Street in GTA San Andreas. Grove Street truly felt like a place players belong to, surrounded by Sweet, Ryder and the Grove Street families.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

