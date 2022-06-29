5 interesting Easter eggs in GTA 5 next-gen edition

The vast world of Grand Theft Auto 5 is filled with hidden references to past GTAs, pop culture, and other games.

Rockstar Games released the next-generation edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 this year, and part of the reason this game is still as loved as when it was first released in 2013 is because of its Easter eggs. While exploring the world of GTA 5, players can find many secrets and Easter eggs. Only the most devoted GTA players know where to look for some of these, as they can be challenging to locate in one play.

That said, let's look at the five Easter eggs available in the new GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, which players still find interesting.

5 most interesting Easter eggs in GTA 5: Location, clues, and more

5) Playboy Mansion

GTA 5 is filled with all kinds of mansions and houses. A particular one that has caught everyone's attention is the iconic Playboy Mansion. The Richman Mansion, located near Los Santos Golf Club, is a replica of the Playboy Mansion. Players visiting this mansion during the day will not find anything extraordinary about it. But this mansion hosts some of the best parties of the night.

Since this mansion does not appear to be on any missions, it is an Easter egg for those players who wish to explore the residential area of Los Santos.

4) Frozen alien

GTA 5 did not hold back when it came to incorporating aliens and UFOs into their world. Players have spotted UFOs multiple times, but very few know of the frozen alien hidden under the ice. This Easter egg can be spotted during the first mission, Prologue. When players are heading towards the train tracks, they can take a quick detour and head down to the right side of the hill.

Cross the frozen river and exit the car once underneath the bridge. Taking a look under the ice would reveal the frozen alien. Players must be quick because the mission will fail if they are off-road for too long.

3) Whale skeleton

GTA 5 is filled with mysteries and ghosts. Players can spot another Easter egg if they are brave enough to dive deep into the oceans. The skeleton of a massive whale is one of the strangest things players might discover in the game. This enormous skeleton can be discovered on the ocean floor by players who go scuba diving off the shore of Banham Canyon.

It was initially thought to be the skeleton of a sea monster, but it has recently been determined to be a whale. Although it is not a fictional creature of any type, finding it is still rather cool.

2) Red Dead: The Book

Red Dead Redemption and GTA were created by the same developer. So, there are a few crossovers that appear to be Easter eggs throughout the game. This particular Easter egg is hard to spot, but players with keen eyes may notice that one of the spines on Franklin's bookshelf in the Vinewood Hills Condo is titled "Red Dead" and is written by a certain J. Marston.

J. Marston could be Jack Marston, the son of John. Jack used to read books frequently and said that he might publish a book one day. The Red Dead is believed to have been penned by Jack Marston by many players. This is an allusion to Red Dead Redemption 2.

1) Jolene’s ghost

This Easter egg is downright scary, and not many players go in search of this. At Mount Gordo's eastern peak, a female ghost can be seen between 23:00 and 00:00. Ghost is unaffected by players' presence and does not move when players shoot at her. If players approach too closely, the ghost disappears, and when players back away, the ghost re-emerges.

The word "JOCK" is written in blood on the rocks beneath the ghost while it is present. Online research suggests that the ghost is the wife of Jock Cranley. This Easter egg is located fairly out of place.

Lastly, there are many more Easter eggs for players to find other than the ones stated. Players can have fun and explore more of the Grand Theft Auto Universe while waiting anxiously for the upcoming sequel.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

