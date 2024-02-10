5 lesser-known facts about GTA's iconic Liberty City

The GTA franchise has offered many maps, but Liberty City has a special place in everyone's heart. While it has appeared in several titles, Rockstar Games has changed and tweaked many things about this map that have improved it over the years. While completionists know every nook and cranny of it, there are certain lesser-known facts about the map that not everybody might be aware of.

The developers have added and removed many things from the iconic map over the years. It has appeared in GTA 3, GTA 4, and certain expansions in this franchise. While players already know a lot of things about Liberty City simply by exploring thoroughly, this article will share some facts that not everybody might be privy to.

5 things you might not know about GTA's Liberty City map

1) Miami billboards and messages

GTA 3 is the first title in the series that used 3D graphics to revamp the Liberty City map and give it a complete overhaul. However, what some players might not know or remember is that Rockstar Games teased their next game, GTA Vice City, through this map.

They can find billboards around the airport saying "See you in Miami," hinting towards the next title, which was set inspired by real-life Miami. The references are details that most first-time players either missed or didn't understand until Vice City actually rolled out.

2) The "removed" ghost island

Another lesser-known fact from the Liberty City map in GTA 3 is that Rockstar Games intended to add a whole town to it, along with some interesting missions. However, the developer scraped this idea for some reason but didn't completely remove the assets from the game.

So, if one can fly the aircraft in Grand Theft Auto 3 extremely well, they will get to witness a ghost town far away from the main city. This is the location that would have been a part of Liberty City and had more missions/tasks for players to complete. Since flying a plane in the game requires one to be skilled, only a handful of players have seen this town.

3) The subway in GTA 4's Liberty City does not reach Alderney

While one might already be aware that they cannot use Grand Theft Auto 4's subway to reach Alderney, there is a reason behind this. Liberty City is based on real-life New York, but the former region is a small representation of New Jersey, a completely different state. It would've been difficult to fit another state in the game besides Liberty City.

This is something that not many players know because the game does not separate both locations. Only those looking for more information about the map and the location will have learned about this. This is yet another reason why GTA 4 is one of the most realistic games in the series. It's worth noting that Alderney shares similarities with Newark, along with New Jersey.

4) Flying to the edge of the map makes developer names appear

While flying the Dodo is quite challenging, it's one of the vehicles that fans don't wish to see in GTA 6. That said, it does allow you to witness a cool detail in Liberty City while playing Grand Theft Auto 3. If someone manages to reach the edge of this game's map, they will see the names of the developers pop up on the mini-map. However, these monikers cannot be seen elsewhere.

Since it is challenging to fly the Dodo aircraft in the game, not many players have tried to check if the developer names actually pop up on the mini-map. However, those who have mastered the skill of controlling this ridiculous aircraft have confirmed it.

5) Hidden message behind the wall

While this might not exactly be a lesser-known fact, it is something that several players forget about. In Grand Theft Auto 3, when exploring Liberty City, players can jump from their car onto a vehicle and then over a wall to read a hidden message by the developers.

The message says, " You weren't supposed to be able to get here you know." It is a funny little detail about the map that only reveals itself to players who rigorously explore it. It is also a great way for developers to interact with fans who go above and beyond to find out secrets about the location.

