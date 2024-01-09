5 vehicles GTA 6 should avoid adding at all costs

With GTA 6 on the horizon, fans have a variety of expectations from it. While some want to see exceptional graphical fidelity, others want some special features to make an entry to the series. However, there are certain vehicles that players don't want Rockstar Games to add to Grand Theft Auto 6 at all costs. While there have been some horrendous cars throughout the series, most of them belong to GTA 5 and its online multiplayer mode.

This is mainly because the game has been alive for almost a decade, and Rockstar Games has put in tons of effort in adding several models. But, this has also created a sour situation where some of them are outright bad.

This article will list five such vehicles that should not appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 no matter what.

Note: The article is subjective, and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 vehicles that don't deserve to show up in GTA 6

1) Bravado Duneloader

The Bravado Duneloader is the first entry to the series and is one of the worst vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. This two-seater four-gear vehicle is extremely slow, has a clunky gearbox, and has nothing special to offer.

Players can only reach a max speed of 79.50 mph (127.94 km/h) on this truck after fully upgrading it. While it can only be stolen off the streets, there are still better vehicles that Rockstar Games could have added to the game. Hence, fans don't want to see the Duneloader in GTA 6 at any cost.

2) Cheval Picador

There are quite a few muscle cars in GTA Online, but the Cheval Picador is not the one players want to see get carried on to the next installment. Fortunately, it wasn't shown in the first trailer, and players are hoping to not see it in the GTA 6 trailer 2 as well. Well, there are a couple of reasons why most are not fans of this car.

First is its out-of-proportion design. While Rockstar Games has based it on the real-life Chevrolet El Camino, they weren't able to replicate the authentic old-school vibes of the original vehicle. On top of that, it isn't even fast, and can only reach a top speed of 102.25 mph (164.56 km/h). Its handling is also nothing exceptional.

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

There is hardly anyone who has played in GTA Online's public lobbies and not encountered a griefer riding this bike, wreaking havoc and causing chaos for no apparent reason. One of the most hated motorcycles in the entire game, there are only a few counters to the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online.

It is a flying weaponized Motorcycle that can shoot homing missiles and fly around at a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), making it a complete menace for everybody. So, there is no way fans want to see this vehicle in the upcoming title.

4) Perennial

There are several vehicles from Vice City that fans want to return in GTA 6. However, the Perennial is not one of them. It's a sedan that appears in several other titles like Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, Grand Theft Auto 4, Liberty City Stories, and San Andreas.

However, it is equally hated in almost all of them because of its design and performance. Talking about the latter in Vice City, it is extremely slow and easily rolls at corners, making it extremely hard to handle. There are way better cars in the game that should reappear in GTA 6.

5) Volatol

The Volatol is the perfect example of why the vehicle's size doesn't always matter. This behemoth of an aircraft was introduced to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of The Doomsday Heist. While it is humongous, it is incapable of tanking damage and can be destroyed with just three homing missiles.

While it does have a top speed of 165.50 mph (266.35 km/h), its size makes it extremely hard to make fast turns. Since air combat is mostly about tanking hits and dishing out damage, flying the Volatol is not recommended, and neither should Rockstar add it to GTA 6.

In other news, the Grand Theft Auto community is once again talking about Manni L. Perez, the rumored GTA 6 Lucia actress. However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed if she is indeed playing the character.

