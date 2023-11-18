5 of the worst GTA Online vehicles that players should avoid

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that can deal with almost any situation. However, there are a couple in this title that are a complete waste of money, and players should avoid them at all costs. These vehicles neither have the top speed nor the durability that other options offer. Some of them have extremely narrow use cases that render them useless in all other situations.

Naturally, new players are unaware of this and tend to lose their money on these vehicles. Since most of them also have a low resale value, their return on investment is dissatisfactory as well. This article will point toward five vehicles that all the players should be wary of and not spend a dime on.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

5 worst vehicles in GTA Online that are simply not worth the money

5) Albany Emperor

While the Albany Emperor has a sweet old-school design, its performance makes this ride one of the worst in the game. It can only go 90.50 mph (145.65 km/h) after full customization. This makes it unfit for any race or high-speed chase.

Inspired by the real-life Cadillac Fleetwood, this car can be found in Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5 campaign, and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, players cannot purchase it from in-game stores and will need to relentlessly search for it — which will be a waste of your time.

4) Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom

Motorcycles in GTA Online are among the most fun vehicles. However, the Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom is all bark and no bite. It looks great and sounds equally awesome. However, its performance does not justify the $196,000 price tag.

It can only go as fast as 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h), which is quite slow for a custom motorcycle, and players have trouble turning corners with it. This two-wheeler's overall rating of 64.89 also solidifies that it is a waste of money to purchase this Modified FCR 1000-inspired motorcycle in the online multiplayer.

3) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, coming in at a whopping $10,000,000. However, this aircraft offers no special skills that would make it worth that money.

It is an armored aerial vehicle in GTA Online that can easily be destroyed by just two Homing Missiles and explosive rounds from the Heavy MK II Sniper. This aircraft can also only achieve a top speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h), which is not enough to outrun or outmaneuver an enemy.

2) Vapid Slamtruck

For something manufactured by Vapid, the Slamtruck is one of the most useless vehicles in GTA Online. Not only is this ride slow and heavy, it also cannot perform most of the tasks that it is designed for.

This automobile can only move at 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h) in the best of conditions and cannot haul any cargo. The ramp at its backside is also of no particular use that would justify its $1,310,000 price tag. Players have a vast array of other useful trucks offered by this title that come in handy during important missions.

1) Brute Boxville

The Brute Boxville has given PTSD to tons of players in the online multiplayer. Anyone who owns a business in GTA Online knows the pain of driving this stuffy tin car that neither goes fast nor handles well.

It also dies while reaching a top speed of 71.25 mph (114.67 km/h) and has an overall rating of 34.11. This is one of the lowest ratings of any vehicle available to players in Grand Theft Auto Online. A single hit from a random NPC car is enough to make this truck go out of control and crash into the light pole.

With rumors about GTA 6's price being unprecedentedly high, players hope that this upcoming game is worth the money, unlike the vehicles present on this list.

