5 little details that fans loved in GTA 5

One of the many reasons why players flock to the GTA franchise is Rockstar Games' attention to detail.

Filling a game world with excruciating detail is always challenging. However, when the game world is the size of a typical GTA city, the challenge is increased ten-fold. Fortunately, Rockstar Games have never failed to deliver.

GTA 5 is one of Rockstar's finest works in terms of detail in modern open-world games. Here's a look at some examples of such details that players love.

What are 5 details that fans loved in GTA 5?

#1 All 3 protagonists have different brands of phones

This might not be a big detail that impacts gameplay, but it is still a neat touch that fans have noticed and loved. All 3 protagonists use different kinds of phones, with Michael using an iFruit (parody for iPhone), Franklin using a Badger (Android), and Trevor with a Facade (Windows).

Additional details, such as Trevor's phone screen being cracked and Michael using an old phone during the prologue, are absolutely brilliant.

#2 Michael recaps violent incidents with his therapist

One of the things that fans did not expect in GTA 5 was Michael's scheduled visits with his therapist. While it is pretty clear that the therapist isn't doing a great job, Michael opens up to him quite a bit.

Michael will often recap any violent incidents that took place on his way over to the therapist's office. For example, he might tell his therapist that he ran someone over on his way to the office.

This kind of detail adds a level of immersion unlike any other because characters acknowledge the player's actions in the game world.

#3 Characters visibly sweat after extended periods of running

If the player's character runs or exercises for extended periods of time in GTA 5, patches of sweat begin to appear on their clothing.

This not only adds a level of realism but also highlights the cause-and-effect factor that is present in GTA 5. Again, players might not pick up on it consciously, but the game world starts to become all the more authentic with details like these.

#4 Characters retain wounds after hospital visits

If a player dies of a car crash or bullet wounds and is sent to the hospital, they often reappear with wounds and cuts as a result of that incident. For instance, if the player fell face first onto the road in a vehicular accident, they will have cuts and wounds on their face and other parts of their body.

It is absolutely staggering that a game made in 2013 was able to fit all this crazy amount of detail with such finesse. However, that is exactly the kind of astounding achievement Rockstar has made a habit of.

#5 NPCs take photos and videos of burnouts

Rockstar Games' AI NPCs might just be some of the best ever seen in video games. Their activities away from the player's eyes are often one of the most mind-blowing aspects of GTA 5. However, this particular detail happens directly as a result of the player's actions, and it is amazing.

If the player does a burnout in front of a crowd, the NPCs will take out their phones and snap pictures of the player. This kind of NPC behavior is not often seen in games the size of GTA 5.