5 little details in GTA 4 that made it stand out from the rest of the competition at the time

GTA 4 turned out to be revolutionary when it came out in 2008, and it was a massive boost to Rockstar Games's status as an open-world expert. The game set a new standard for video games in general as it managed to surpass all expectations. Whether it was the graphics, the detailed worldbuilding, or the believable story and characters, Grand Theft Auto IV was phenomenal in almost every way.

That said, it's the little details that stand out and make the game truly ahead of its rivals. For instance, it feels alive because of its different NPCs, including sanitation workers, mailmen, and repairmen. Beater cars have some additional details that make them seem truly run-down. Even car washes have a lot of details that players often miss.

In this article, we've compiled a list of the smallest details that made GTA 4 truly unique.

Trending

Note: The listings aren't in any particular order.

5 tiny details in GTA 4 that make it stand out

1) A living city

Liberty City is a living and breathing city in Grand Theft Auto IV, and Rockstar took several steps to ensure that. You'll see many street cleaners and gardeners from the Liberty Sanitation Department doing their respective jobs along roads and parks. Garbage trucks can be seen driving around with sanitation workers hanging on to them.

Some rare NPCs, like the overhead power line repairman and the mailman, are also found doing their respective jobs (like fixing power lines and taking in the mail) across the city.

2) You can turn off vehicles manually

This is a feature that is seemingly exclusive to Grand Theft Auto IV. None of the 3D Universe games had it, and while it's possible to do it in Grand Theft Auto 5, it's not really a feature. In GTA 4, Niko can turn off a car's engine while exiting it by simply holding down the enter/exit button (F on PC, Y on Xbox consoles, and Triangle on PS consoles).

If you just press the button instead, you will leave with the engine and radio still running. There's no hold function in Grand Theft Auto V, so exiting the car always turns it off, except in certain circumstances.

3) Trees drop leaves when hit

Whenever you hit a tree in GTA 4 with a vehicle, it will drop some leaves. The effect looks beautiful, of course, and the leaves float down in a realistic manner. Grand Theft Auto IV seems to be set during the Fall season, as most trees in Liberty City are yellow/golden.

It should also be noted that GTA 4 was released in an era when almost every game had a yellow filter, colloquially called the "pi** filter." This, along with the leaves effect, makes the Autumn vibes in this game truly pop out.

4) Beater cars

A rusty Beater Vigero in Grand Theft Auto IV (Image via Rockstar Games)

Beater cars, first introduced in GTA San Andreas, are basically run-down versions of regular cars with reduced performance, and mismatched, rusted parts. The beater cars in Grand Theft Auto IV are much more realistic, with different features that set them apart from regular vehicles.

For instance, some beaters have wobbly wheels, while some don't even have license plates. Most beaters have some defects that make driving them much more challenging.

5) Car washes

Taxis have a special discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

The car wash was a completely new feature when it was first introduced in GTA 4. As such, it had plenty of tiny details that made it stand out. For instance, the brushes inside the car wash drip water once you're done using it. Car washes also feature discounts for taxis, which are advertised at the washes. So, while the average wash for a vehicle costs $5, washes for taxis cost $3.

If you bring a convertible to a car wash, instead of using mechanized brushes, there will be a worker who will clean the car with their hands.

Also Read:

Reasons to play Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback