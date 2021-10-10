5 locations that should have been used more for missions in GTA San Andreas

As great as GTA San Andreas is, it could have used some locations more often for its missions.

GTA San Andreas uses most locations well for their missions. Every player remembers places like Grove Street. Some areas are even utilized for a single mission, which some may remember for one reason or another.

However, they're unable to utilize every single location. In these instances, the player can visit them for optional content (or nothing valuable at all). Sadly, these locations are irrelevant when it comes to missions.

Five locations that GTA San Andreas should've utilized more for missions

5) City Hall

This City Hall is the San Fierro variation (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two City Halls in GTA San Andreas. The Los Santos one isn't named in-game, but the official map names it City Hall. In the game, it's just a part of Commerce. The other City Hall is in San Fierro, and that is its actual name.

Neither of these halls play a role in GTA San Andreas's missions. There aren't any notable political characters in GTA San Andreas, so it's not surprising that the game lacks any missions in these areas.

4) Verdant Bluffs

Verdant Bluffs is spacious, yet plays no role in a GTA San Andreas mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some places look unique yet offer nothing relevant to GTA San Andreas's storyline. Verdant Bluffs is one of those locations. The nearby park is big (by GTA San Andreas standards), yet it's mostly an open space.

It's a shame, too, as it looks unique compared to other Los Santos areas. The aforementioned Los Santos City Hall is north of Verdant Bluffs, yet neither location is relevant for any GTA San Andreas mission.

3) The Big Ear

The Big Ear is a bizarre location, yet not useful for any mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The idea of The Big Ear's signals causing people to be born without ears is an amusing thought. Sadly, this strange location plays no role in any GTA San Andreas mission.

The only reason players might visit this location is to acquire the Sandking, as this is the only area in the game that spawns it. Fortunately, the player does not get any "radiation poisoning" when visiting this area.

2) Bayside

Bayside isn't utilized much in GTA San Andreas for missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bayside (and by association, Bayside Marina) is an interesting location. It's on the third island in GTA San Andreas, yet it is entirely different from how most of the cities look in this part of the game. It is neither as fancy as Las Venturas nor as desolate as Tierra Robada.

There is a Boat School nearby, but this area plays no significant role in GTA San Andreas's missions. Even outside of missions, this location is easily forgettable. The small mountain range northwest of the region goes by completely unused for any practical purpose in-game.

1) Lil' Probe'Inn

Lil' Probe'Inn is enterable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aliens have always had a mysterious presence in the GTA series. Interestingly enough, the Lil' Probe'Inn has an interior that players can enter. This interior is unique, but it serves no purpose for any in-game mission.

It's a fascinating place to visit after a trip to or from Area 69. There is a nearby pool table here, and the backroom has an old version of GTA San Andreas's map. This map includes beta features that are not seen in the final version of the game.

GTA San Andreas's size and structure was something to behold. These vast unused locations vindicate that claim. However, they certainly could've been incorporated into the gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

