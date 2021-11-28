5 major differences between GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original trilogy

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is a remaster of the original games for the PS2. The remasters have many features that the original series lacked and Grove Street Games have worked hard on doing justice to the original trilogy.

Although there are a few flaws with the games, there are some really impressive changes as well which give them new life. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released for the 20 year anniversary of GTA 3 and Rockstar Games tied up with War Drum Studios to make the remasters.

While there are many changes in the remasters, this article takes a look at the five biggest differences:

5 biggest changes between the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original games

5) Draw Distance

The draw distance is one of the main things Rockstar Games worked on while making the definitive editions of the GTA Trilogy. This feature lets players look further into the horizon than they could in the original trilogy. The games can have this higher draw distance as the hardware of today is more capable than it was during the PS2 era.

4) Graphics

All three games receive a graphical overhaul in the Definitive Edition. Players can now play the game with detailed textures and new character models. GTA Trilogy also supports 4K resolutions at 60 fps on PC and next-gen consoles.

3) Waypoints

The waypoint system was incorporated into all three games in the GTA Trilogy remaster. This made it much easier for players to navigate through the game maps. They can use this feature by heading to the pause menu and selecting the maps option, and once in the map menu, select the desired location and double-click on it to set the way point.

2) GTA 5 style controls

Many players felt the controls of the original trilogy were very difficult to master. Thankfully, that control scheme was swapped out for a more-intuitive system. This mainly benefits the flying and driving controls in the game, which could be quite unwieldy in the original trilogy.

1) Some soundtracks removed

Due to some of the original music licenses having expired, Rockstar Games had to remove a few tracks from the remaster. This was bad news for many players as the iconic eighties and nineties soundtracks were part of what made the games so memorable for them.

While not all is lost, and there are still quite a few songs which have made it to the remaster unscathed, the radio in the definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy feels like an incomplete playlist.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee