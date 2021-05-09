5 most mind-blowing facts about GTA 5

GTA 5 has a number of mind-blowing facts that are worth discussing. However, what players consider mind-blowing will depend on their proficiency in the game.

If one is a hardcore gamer who spends several hours a day playing GTA 5, then some of these facts will be obvious. Alternatively, if one is a casual gamer who only skims through GTA 5 content, these five facts might be interesting to learn.

5 astonishing facts about GTA 5

#5 - Driving in certain areas of the countryside affect the radio

The radio signal in GTA 5 is adversely affected when the player drives near some mountains in GTA 5's countryside (Image via GTA Wiki)

The radio signal in GTA 5 is affected when the player drives in certain parts of the countryside. This specifically happens when the player passes by some mountains in the countryside.

Normally, when players listen to city-based radio stations, they can hear everything just fine. However, it's when they cross certain points on the map (nearby mountains), that the radio starts to fizzle out until the player re-establishes a strong connection. It's this kind of attention to detail that most players don't pay attention to or remember about GTA 5.

It's also worth noting that different vehicles have different sound quality when it comes to their radio stations. This, in turn, affects how they get disrupted when in the mountainside areas of GTA 5.

#4 - Bus Assassination Mission Oddity

Entering Los Santos Customs with a Wanted Level fails the mission (Image via DarkViperAU)

GTA 5 is no stranger to bizarre oddities that affect gameplay. A prime example of this is in the mission, "The Bus Assassination."

If the player kills their target and has a Wanted Level, they shouldn't enter Los Santos Customs. If the player chooses to enter Los Santos Customs with a Wanted Level, they will instantly fail the mission with the fail screen saying that "The mission was abandoned."

There is no fail screen for exploring the rest of San Andreas after killing the target, so it's just bizarre that it happens here.

In mission replays, the player cannot enter Los Santos Customs for this mission, so they cannot repeat this strange oddity. If players want to get rid of their Wanted Level, they will have to do so via some other way.

#3 - Trevor can change the radio station on his own

Sometimes, Trevor Philips will change the radio station if it's on a station that he doesn't like. The video above shows an example of this happening (albeit, the subtitles are in a different language).

In such a scenario, Trevor will first scream amusingly. He will sound disgusted and repulsed by the music, which is something no other GTA protagonist has done within the GTA series.

It can happen at any time, and it isn't a common occurrence by any means. Still, it's pretty crazy that Trevor would revolt against the player for their musical taste.

#2 - Chop does not drown in small bodies of water

Chop can still move in a small body of water in GTA 5 (Image via DarkViperAU (YouTube))

Normally, driving Chop to a large body of water will result in the poor pup becoming Wasted. However, the same does not occur when the player drives him to a small body of water. He will awkwardly move around and will sometimes be able to leave the small body of water on his own.

If players leave the area and call Chop, the pup will run happily to the player as if nothing happened.

It should also be noted that the player's FPS determines Chop's behavior when he's in a small body of water. There aren't many instances of that happening in GTA 5, so it's pretty neat to know.

#1 - Using a prostitute's services raises the protagonist's stamina stat

A random prostitute (Image via GTA Wiki)

Interestingly enough, players can increase their stamina after making use of a prostitute's services. This works for all GTA 5 protagonists, and it's a good example of the game's attention to detail.

It's by no means an efficient way to raise stamina in GTA 5, but it's still a neat little thing that some players might notice in their playthroughs. Predictably, the more services the player uses, the more likely their stamina will increase.

