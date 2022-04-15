5 minor features that GTA 6 needs to have

Fans have been eagerly awaiting GTA 6 ever since Rockstar announced the game earlier this year. The expectations are obviously quite high with this game, and fans hope to see a level of detailing similar to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Although the series has moved on to the HD Universe, several small details have never been included or are rarely seen. These features should be included or improved upon in the upcoming title.

Most of these aren't that vital, but it sure helps make the game feel more immersive.

Some smaller details that GTA 6 could add or improve upon

5) Clothes customization

GTA Vice City was the first game to introduce the ability to wear various sets of clothing. San Andreas, the sequel, took this to a whole new level by offering extensive customization options for different clothing items. This level of customization would not return to the series until the release of GTA Online.

The problem with this was that the player-worn clothes could not be modified. If players want CJ's cap to tilt in a specific direction in San Andreas, they must purchase another copy that is tilted by default.

Meanwhile, in the first two Saints Row games, players can select how they want to wear their clothes from the wardrobe option. They can also customize the colors, add logos, select textures, and so on. No such feature has ever made its way to a Grand Theft Auto title.

Certain clothing items in GTA Online can be modified on the fly. For example, players can raise the hoods of their hooded jackets, though this is reset when driving. The next game should concentrate on this simple aspect of deeper customization, greatly enhancing the game's immersion.

4) Different types of ammo

There's only so much one can do when it comes to introducing a variety of weapons. Ultimately, a game should provide alternate ways of using the same weapons. Here's where ammo types come in. It's almost never been used in the GTA franchise other than GTA Online.

Even then, players must unlock the different types of rounds through a tedious process. When it comes to a future single-player Grand Theft Auto title, this feature should be included by default. In fact, the tedious grinding should not be made necessary at all.

Instead, players should get a Fallout New Vegas-style ammo changing system where the type of ammo can be switched on the move.

3) Car tuning

The Grand Theft Auto series is not entirely based on cars despite what the name suggests. However, with the continued popularity of GTA Online, vehicles are seemingly becoming the most important aspect of the game. With a plethora of cars to choose from, it has become necessary to introduce more customization options.

This feature could be taken a step further with the ability to tune one's vehicles. It would lead to a whole new aspect for players to explore. Tuning makes it so that two cars with the same upgrades will not have the same performance. Races will be more challenging, and car customization will appeal much more players.

2) Respect system

The extensive player customization in San Andreas was not merely cosmetic. Rockstar managed to make it relevant to the game world by introducing a respect system. Wearing gang colors increased CJ's respect, and so did taking over enemy territories.

Meanwhile, Volition made an entire game that was inspired by this system — Saints Row. However, respect plays a much more significant role in the Saints Row series. Players can only play the missions when their respect meter is full, a feature that forces them to try out every aspect of the games.

GTA 6 could implement a similar feature, not by restricting the missions, but with respect playing a larger role in-game. The CEO and MC President bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online could also serve as critical stepping stones for developing such a feature.

1) Body fat/muscle

One of the most commonly demanded features for GTA 6 is for the body fat/muscle maintenance system to return. This was only ever implemented in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, making gameplay much more interesting.

A fat CJ would get tired easily, fail to climb certain obstacles, and get ridiculed by NPCs and other characters. In contrast, a skinny CJ would run faster but get hurt quite easily, while a muscular CJ would do more melee damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

