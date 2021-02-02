GTA 5 has spent seven years in the public eye and in the age of the internet, that is a lot of time for the game to be dissected, analyzed and critiqued.

In the modern era of gaming, players now have access to all sorts of information. They have the ability to communicate on a public platform and discuss the finer details of their favorite games. Whether on subreddits, comment sections, forums and message boards, the audience has a much clearer idea of their opinions, ideas and complaints about certain games.

Similarly, fans can communicate with one another and discover things about GTA 5 that they appreciate. GTA 5, for the most part, is a title that has been received quite positively and is considered a landmark achievement in gaming.

However, that is not to say that GTA 5 is entirely without fault, as there are some minor issues and grievances that players expect Rockstar to address in the sequel.

5 minor flaws in GTA 5 that Rockstar should address in the sequel

#1 Linear mission structure

For the most part, GTA feels like two games trapped within one. While it is an open-ended free-roam game, it is also an Uncharted-like linear game that hits players with a "Mission Failed" screen should they deviate from the set path.

Ultimately, this makes the missions in GTA 5 feel restrictive and not as fun. If the player is allowed to use their imagination and complete missions in any way they see fit, it could open up opportunities for Rockstar and the player.

However, that might end up hampering the universal appeal of the GTA franchise and could even scare away casual audiences.

#2 Filler missions

There are certain GTA 5 missions that don't necessarily add much to the game. Filler missions might not feel like filler on the first playthrough. However, on repeat playthroughs, they can be extremely tough to complete.

However, if Rockstar have proven anything, it is that they know exactly how to build a great mission on the back of great storytelling and fun gameplay. Therefore, fans will expect them to deliver the definitive GTA experience with the sequel.

#3 No micro-transactions

Shark Cards remain one of the biggest money-makers for Rockstar Games in 2021 as GTA Online grows in popularity year after year. It makes little sense for the company to drop the micro-transactions altogether. However, seeing as they continue to rile up the fans, it might go a long way in satisfying the fanbase.

Shark Cards garner a lot of controversies. A number of notable content creators and streamers in the GTA community have publicly voiced their complaints about them.

At the end of the day, micro-transactions remain one of the biggest sources of controversy in AAA gaming, and one that ideally should not exist.

#4 Meaningful side missions

Side missions in GTA 5 were actually a huge step-up for the franchise. However, Rockstar still have a long way to go when it comes to meaningful side missions.

Side missions in the GTA series are often used for humor and satire instead of actual gameplay value. Most of these missions are simply vehicles to drive home the humor in the game and don't serve much purpose outside of it.

Incorporating missions that add to the gameplay value of the title should be a priority. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a great example on how to incorporate meaningful side missions in a game.

#5 Player agency

Player agency essentially means that the player has some amount of control over the events in the game. The point where the player becomes an active participant rather than a spectator is what every game strives to hit.

This is accomplished by letting players make meaningful choices and giving them control of some elements of the game. Player choice is an important aspect of what makes AAA games feel more replayable. And this is something that GTA has always had trouble with.

Incorporating more organic ways through which players can inform the character's decisions is definitely something that Rockstar should prioritize.