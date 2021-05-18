5 mods for GTA 4 that completely change the game

The GTA franchise has represented the pinnacle of what AAA games are capable of, with each mainline entry considered as a landmark achievement in gaming. One way through which Rockstar Games has been able to achieve that position is by constantly innovating and refusing to settle for complacency.

That is reflected by the tonal shifts, new creative directions, and gameplay design within the GTA series. While all games have been received incredibly well by both the fans and critics, some games had a harder time finding their core audience, specifically, GTA 4.

The game was a huge departure from what came before in the series and was always the odd one out. Yet, that is not to say that GTA 4 lacked in any key area of game design. Should players feel like giving the game a makeover or add new things, they need not look any further than the mods on this list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Mods that drastically change the player experience in GTA 4

1) American Sleep

Every now and then, the modding community delivers a mod that totally changes the way players might experience the game. American Sleep is just about the most significant change one can bring to GTA 4.

The mod has players play through a set narrative that sees Niko at the doors of poverty at the end of the main story. The player must then scrounge for food and help Niko stay alive and hopefully get back on to his feet.

This mod is absolutely unforgiving with the way it tasks players with the most basic of tasks to keep Niko alive.

2) Beautification Project ENB

Needless to say, many fans took issue with the way GTA 4 looked. Not in terms of textures but because of the coat of greyscale that permanently hovered over Liberty City.

While it was definitely an artistic choice that some fans thoroughly loved, many felt it stood in their way towards them enjoying the game. If players want to give a major facelift to GTA 4, specifically in terms of color correction, then this mod is it.

3) GTA 4: San Andreas

If players have wondered whether Niko would enjoy life on the West Coast, then they need not wonder anymore. This mod transports Niko to San Andreas, where he can explore the cities of San Andreas to his heart's content and get a feel for what life is like on the other end of the map.

While the mod doesn't necessarily have a lot for the player to do, it is still a joy seeing Niko roaming about in Los Santos.

4) FAVEENB for GTA 4

This mod takes a rather holistic approach to GTA 4's visuals and changes things up by quite a bit. Using a combination of mods, this mod takes an airbrush to virtually every aspect of GTA 4's visuals and changes things significantly.

This mod essentially makes the game look a lot closer to GTA 5 than it initially was.

5) V Style Character Switch

Being able to switch between characters was one of the highlights of GTA 5 and something that fans truly appreciated. This mod brings the fan-favorite feature to GTA 4 and lets players cycle between Luis, Niko, and Johnny whenever they wish to.

While it isn't nearly as polished as the version seen in GTA 5, it is still a commendable effort and a nice touch to the game.