Top 5 must-try GTA 5 mods in 2021

Mods have contributed in a major way towards GTA 5's longevity, as is evidenced by the millions of players that still play the game eight years after its launch. Not only that but one of the biggest games of today, GTA RP, stems essentially from a collection of mods and the modding community's ingenuity.

It really cannot be overstated just how important the modding community is to the appeal of GTA 5 and even older games in the franchise. Effectively, mods enable players to experience the game in a way that they previously couldn't have, and they don't wait on the developer to provide that.

There are simply too many great mods out there for GTA 5, and it is impossible to cover every single one. However, here are some of the best mods available in 2021 that players should definitely try out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 must-try GTA 5 mods in 2021

#1 - LSPD First Response

LSPD First Response lets players create their very own character and play as an officer of the law. It is absolutely astounding what this mod is able to achieve as it includes a decent character customization suite, playable missions, and tons of great side activities.

LSPDFR is truly the pinnacle of what mods can achieve in the gaming industry, and it doesn't get better for GTA 5 than this. Playing as the police might be a huge departure from the standard game, but it is one that fans appreciate.

#2 - VisualV

Players will somehow find ways to make a beautiful game look even better with the use of mods. GTA 5, released in 2013, still manages to be one of the better-looking games on PC as well as console, which is absolutely astounding, given the amount of innovation in the past few years.

However, if some players still feel like it could do with a bit of a facelift, then VisualV is the mod they are looking for. Improved lighting, textures, and shaders help make GTA 5, an almost 8-year-old game, look just like it came out last week, which is a pretty huge feat.

#3 - Benny's Motor Works SP

When it comes to GTA, there are few things in the game that players love more than customizing their rides. In GTA Online, players are not only free to use Los Santos Customs but also Benny's Original Motor Works, which is a petrolhead's playland.

Since the shop offers custom variants of certain vehicles as well as unique customization options for each one, this mod brings Benny's to single-player, allowing players to truly pimp their rides.

#4 - Spider-Man V

Superhero mods have always been a particular favorite of the modding community, as is reflected by the hundreds of Spider-Man mods. However, this one never fails to impress, as it has some of the best swinging physics and mechanics ever seen in a GTA superhero mod.

Many mods have attempted to bring the web-slinger to Los Santos, but perhaps none have been able to do it with such polish and finesse. This mod is an absolute no-brainer for fans of the wallcrawler or fans of superhero mods in general.

#5 - Simple Zombies

Shooting hordes of zombies never seem to go out of style, as the thousands of zombie movies and video games will testify. This mod brings the apocalypse to Los Santos in full horror-survival fashion, complete with survival mechanics that force players to play carefully.

This mod combines everything players love about the horror-survival genre with GTA 5, making for one uniquely bizarre experience.