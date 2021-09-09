5 moments that prove GTA San Andreas' CJ is the best protagonist ever

GTA San Andreas is considered by many fans to be the finest game in the series. Its protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson, is also widely regarded as one of GTA's best heroes. Hence, it is safe to assume that the game's popularity can be attributed to Carl.

CJ's journey through the game is an emotional rollercoaster with a wide range of themes. Brotherhood, betrayal, loss and success are all part of this. Humor is also a major element that runs throughout the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 GTA San Andreas moments that prove CJ is the best GTA protagonist

5) Stealing a jetpack in Black Project

This mission proves why CJ is one of the deadliest protagonists in the series. He sneaks into the most well-defended military installment in San Andreas almost effortlessly and steals the jetpack, a piece of top secret equipment.

This is one of those moments where GTA feels more like Metal Gear, with CJ being a gangster version of Solid Snake. Getting to the jetpack and escaping with it is one of the best moments in the game.

4) Burying the foreman in mission Deconstruction

One of the most savage moments in the game happens in San Fierro during the mission Deconstruction. Players get to see CJ's bad side after a bunch of construction workers insult his sister. The foreman at the construction site is buried alive with cement.

This shows that Carl can be extremely protective of his family and friends. Not only does he get mad at the workers, but he takes extreme measures for revenge.

3) Defending Sweet in The Green Sabre mission

This mission is iconic for two reasons: First, CJ finally discovers the traitors responsible for his mother's death. Second, Sweet gets arrested while trying to move out of Los Santos.

This is where players get to see the first example of CJ's devotion to his friends and family. His loyalty is also presented as a stark contrast to Ryder and Smoke's betrayal. CJ rushes to Sweet's defense when he learns that the Ballas are attacking him and refuses to leave his side.

2) Planning a heist at Caligula's Casino

GTA San Andreas offered one of the best heists in the series, and this was when players saw a different side to CJ. From the very beginning, it is implied that CJ is different from his Grove Street homies. He shows ambition and intellect and wishes to break free of the ghetto life.

By double-crossing the Mafia and completing a successful heist at Caligula's Casino, CJ proves why he's one of the smartest protagonists in the GTA series.

1) The Final Showdown

End of the Line is inarguably one of the best finale missions in the GTA series. It is not frustratingly difficult, is quite entertaining and has several distinct stages. However, it is not the mission itself where CJ shines.

Also Read

Apart from the confrontation with Big Smoke, the final chase sequence is also memorable. It is extremely cathartic when Tenpenny crashes his firetruck and dies, and CJ delivers his final lines: "See you around, officer."

Edited by Sabine Algur