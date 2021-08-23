GTA San Andreas Jetpack cheat for PC: All you need to know

Most GTA players fondly remember the times when they played the 3D Universe trilogy. It is almost impossible to find someone who didn't use cheats in these games.

Utilizing cheats in video games is often seen as a sort of cheating (hence the name). However, some games have cheats that are so entertaining that it's hard to resist using them. The GTA games are one of the first things most players have in mind when considering this.

GTA San Andreas, in particular, had the most bizarre and fun cheats, courtesy of the number of features the game had. The cheat code for obtaining the Jetpack was probably the most popular one used by players.

GTA San Andreas: All you need to know about the Jetpack cheat

Jetpack cheat code for PC: YECGAA or ROCKETMAN

Typing either of the above codes will instantly spawn a Jetpack in GTA San Andreas. CJ is automatically equipped with it and can begin flying right away. It is perhaps one of the most important cheats in the game after HESOYAM (replenish health, fix vehicle, and add money).

If a player gets stuck in a precarious situation with no safe way out, the Jetpack is there to help. If they are bored of running around on foot, especially during a mission, the Jetpack will help them go faster. Since it provides a height advantage alongside faster movement, the Jetpack can be helpful in combat situations as well.

Using the Jetpack for missions

Certain missions can be completed through an alternate method by using the Jetpack. One such mission is the infamous "Wrong Side of the Tracks," where players can equip a Jetpack and ride on the train's roof. This way, they can eliminate the Vagos members much faster and finish the mission.

However, this is a bit tricky to pull off. Players have to land on the roof as soon as possible, unequip the Jetpack, and start shooting. Landing on the train before it passes under the overhead bridge is a bad idea, so timing is crucial.

The mission "Green Goo" is specifically designed for using the Jetpack. Unsurprisingly, it also involves landing on a moving train and shooting everyone in sight. There are numerous instances in the game where having a Jetpack can mean the difference between success and failure.

The versatility of the Jetpack is one of the many reasons why it is so useful. This is also why ROCKETMAN is one of the most frequently used cheats in GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Shaheen Banu