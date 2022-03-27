5 most-liked GTA 5 mods this week (27th March)

It has been almost ten years since GTA 5 has been out. This month also saw the game finally migrate to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) via the Expanded and Enhanced version. The next-gen version is exclusive to the next-gen consoles and PC gamers get nothing out of it.

However, PC gamers have mods to save the day. There are numerous mods to choose from. Some bring about QOL changes, some upgrade the graphics and some add new elements to the game. This article will go over the most-liked mods from the past week.

Most-liked GTA 5 mods from last week include ankle-tagging bracelet, 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO, and more

1) Ankle Tagging Bracelet (Boling Broke) MP Female and MP Male 1.0

Immersion is the key aspect when it comes to RP (Image via GTA5 mods)

GTA RP has exponentially grown over the past few years and the immersion aspect of the mods on specific servers is what pulls more gamers in. Roleplay has a dedicated fanbase and players spend hours on end while roleplaying specific characters.

The ankle tagging bracelet mod by JuneBugs is one of the most-liked mods from the past week. This comes in handy for police officers, DA's, and other authoritative figures when they place gamers under custody or punish them with community service. The mod is available for both male and female characters.

2) Happogahara [Add-On SP / FiveM] 1.0

Anime fans are often avid gamers as well. The GTA 5 fanbase is no different as there are many anime fans who play the game. Initial D is a very popular manga series based on street racing. It showcases numerous illegal street races which take place on mountainous routes and rarely anywhere else. The Happogahara is a very popular track in the series.

This mod by AnLan replicates the track which sees Takumi Fujiwara square off against Tomoyuki Tachi in the fourth stage. Grand Theft Auto gamers can now emulate the drifts taken in the series.

3) 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO [Replace/Add on/FiveM] 2.0

Many GTA players are car fanatics. The sole reason they play the game are the cars. The Los Santos Tuners DLC was a major hit with this community. But its only a matter of time when gamers get worn out by the repetitive gameplay each day.

The 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO mod by [GOC]Hartge bring a real-life vehicle into the game. A lot of design work goes into these jobs as the cars look like reflections of the original. The Ferrari 599 GTO is an awesome car in real-life and thanks to this mod gamers can take it for a spin in the game. The mod features HQ textures, real mirror reflections, working dials, and more.

4) 1993 Porsche 928 GTS [Add-On | VehFuncs V | Template] 1.0

The Porsche 928 in GTA 5 is a dream for many (Image via GTA5 Mods)

Another car that makes its way into the game via a mod is the 1993 Porsche 928 GTS. The real-life counterpart is a magnificent piece of engineering. Owning one in real-life is quite unlikely as the car costs a fortune and is quite rare.

Thanks to Abolfazldanaee the car can now be in the game. This mod features quite a few goodies like HQ interiors and exteriors, AO Vertex Adjustments (wheels and engine), and more.

5) NFS: Most Wanted Map

OG gamers would remember the first Need For Speed: Most Wanted. The one which featured the ranking system. That was the first NFS for many fans as well. This mod aims to tap into that nostalgia.

The NFS: Most Wanted Map mod by MrVicho13 will definitely touch a few hearts here and there as it lets Grand Theft Auto gamers cruise through the streets of Rockport city. The mod is in its early stages as of now and will take some time to come to fruition.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan