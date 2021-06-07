5 mystical urban legends in the GTA series

Urban legends have played a large part in the mystique of GTA since the series' inception.

Grand Theft Auto is mostly known for giving players the ability to commit crimes, travel through a giant sandbox world, and enjoy a bustling in-game city with a great story behind it.

That isn't all that GTA has become synonymous with, however. Urban legends and various mysteries have taken over the lives of some players. Some are true, some are fake, some are hoaxes, but all of them are eerie.

5 of the GTA series' most mystical urban legends

#5 - Eternal Screams

This GTA urban legend was the talk of San Andreas. The location in Downtown Los Santos is filled with park benches. Players who enter that area are met with frightened screams from pedestrians in the game, but none are found.

It was eventually revealed as a glitch with the park bench locations, causing all NPCs who spawn there to fall under the map and tumble forever. Their screams would echo from underground, which was enough to terrify any player prior to the glitch being found out.

#4 - Ghost cars

Ghost cars have been a topic of discussion in nearly every GTA entry. Yes, this is a glitch that simply removes the NPC character from sight, making it seem like the cars are driving themselves.

Regardless of it being a glitch, players turned this into one of GTA's most infamous urban legends. Questions arose as to why these ghost cars appeared, what happened to the driver, and why they were so aggressive.

#3 - Aliens

Aliens have been a hot topic in GTA for years. Many players believed they could see a UFO at night in many games and possibly be abducted if they stuck around too long.

In GTA 5, aliens were confirmed, but it was unknown why they decided to make their presence known. Players can find an alien frozen in ice, and now the online community has fun dressing up and causing trouble as the green guys.

#2 - CJ's Mom's Ghost

This deals specifically with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The main character, CJ, returns to San Andreas because his mom passed away. That immediately saw players bring up this urban legend.

While it has been modded into copies of GTA: SA, it hasn't truly been proven in-game, but it could be a glitch. What is known is that CJ's mom is said to walk around the house and has been spotted at the cemetery in ghostly form.

#1 - Bigfoot

Bigfoot is the number one urban legend in the GTA series. People have scoured GTA's forests for years to find the sasquatch. Eventually, there was some truth to the rumors of this cryptid within the series.

GTA 5 saw a mission where the player could hunt down Bigfoot, although it turned out to be a crazy person in a costume. Players could eat a golden Peyote plant to transform into Bigfoot for a short while.

