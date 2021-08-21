5 new features that fans want added to GTA 6

GTA 6 may not surface for at least another two years, but it hasn't stopped fans from demanding new improvements. Many fans have created a wishlist of features they'd like to see in the next GTA game.

Rockstar always goes big with a major title. They've never compromised on quality with a sequel, whether it's Red Dead Redemption or GTA. Every new installment in a series surpasses its predecessors in almost every aspect.

Similarly, GTA 6 is expected to be equally impressive, and it's sure to be the biggest game they've ever made. Over the years, fans have come up with various features they wish to see in the upcoming game. This article will explore some of them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 6: 5 new features that fans wish to see in the next game

1) Advanced combat

GTA 5's combat system did not live up to expectations. When it comes to surprise attacks, the melee fighting in the game is far too powerful. The shooting mechanics also feel off, as the manual aiming is a bit unintuitive.

These are major downgrades from GTA 4 and Max Payne 3, as the former featured significantly better melee combat and the latter had superior shooting mechanics.

2) Manual transmission

With each GTA game, the driving physics has improved significantly. GTA 5 implemented a new driving system that is a mix between arcade and realism. This made the car handling much simpler than GTA 4 and turned it into a fully-fledged racing game.

The next step in this direction would obviously be to include manual transmission as an optional feature. Most racing games provide this option, and having it in GTA 6 would make driving much more immersive.

3) Player-made character

This is something that has fans divided over its implementation. On the one hand, some players feel that GTA's identity relies on its protagonists. On the other hand, many feel that GTA should embrace an RPG-like narrative.

Having a player-made character is something that would be unlikely to be implemented in singleplayer. At most, Rockstar could enhance the multiplayer game with the option to choose backstories for the player character.

4) Choice-based missions

While this may seem like something exclusively found in RPG games, but that is not entirely true. In fact, Rockstar has been experimenting with choice-based approaches since GTA 4.

The mission structure of GTA 5 was still too linear, however, and many fans don't want that in the next game.

5) Enhanced realism

Red Dead Redemption 2 introduced several realistic elements that have never been implemented in a GTA game. Players have to focus on survival by gathering food and medicine, among other things. They cannot carry a massive pocket arsenal like in GTA games.

Some fans believe that GTA 6 needs these features, while others are against the idea. When it comes to choosing between realism and arcade, Rockstar has the final say, as fans are split on the subject.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod