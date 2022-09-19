5 older GTA 6 leaks that have been proven fake after latest leak

Ever since yesterday's leaks, the interest and hype surrounding GTA 6 has risen even further amongst gamers across the world. Over the past few years, there have been various GTA 6 leaks that were discussed and analyzed by fans and industry experts alike.

Most of these leaks were already shot down as either fake or too far-fetched, but remained in circulation. After the recent major leak, there have been many comparisons, with many old leaks being confirmed as false.

This article will look at all the leaks that have now been proven to be fake, so fans don't expect anything that will not show up eventually.

GTA 6 fakes are still doing the rounds, while players can now confirm what to expect and what's fake

1) 1970s/1980s gameplay leak

A widespread leak of the game stated that it would be featured in an older era, specifically set up in the 1970s and the 1980s. This was first shared by the renowned leaker @newsleaksgtas on Twitter, with the leak also mentioning that GTA 6 had three different radio stations playing music from three different eras.

Based on the leaks that surfaced yesterday, it's quite clear that the game is set up in a modern-looking version of Vice City with no reference to a different decade. The leaks displayed gameplay from different locations, including one metrorail station and another location with a board that read "Washington Beach".

2) Brazil, 2023

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: GTA 6 is rumored to take place in Colombia / Miami and could be here as soon as 2023 JUST IN: GTA 6 is rumored to take place in Colombia / Miami and could be here as soon as 2023 ‼️😳 https://t.co/9ul9BfqV6P

In many of his leaks, Brazilian leaker Matheus Victor mentioned likely locations where the game might end up getting set at, with most of the game being set in Brazil. While Matheus did mention Vice City as one of the places the game would be set in, he also stated that Brazil, Cuba, and Colombia would be potential options as well.

YouTuber TGG also mentioned Project America's rumors involving players flying between cities inspired by Vice City, Rio de Janeiro, and Liberty City. Looking at the recent leaks, all the clips seem to be set in one distinct location, which seems mostly inspired by Vice City, and any other additional location seems far-fetched.

3) The BOCOBOCACO leaks

Bocobocaco Maps can now be finally put to rest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Previously, leaker Bocobocaco had a lot to say about the upcoming game's setting. Earlier this year, two different rumors were doing the rounds, with one being that the location was a specific city called Cali, based in a south-western Columbian city.

Yesterday's leaks have all but confirmed that a potential Columbian location is incorrect. Earlier, Bocobocaco had mentioned that Rio de Janeiro would be the primary setting for the entire game, and fans were quick to question its authenticity. At the moment, his Twitter account is suspended.

4) Returning characters

Gangs and mobs in Vice City were quite memorable (Image via YouTube/Cleoude)

Although the leaks have shown GTA 6 set in a modern version of Vice City, there seems to be absolutely no mention or appearance of returning characters from GTA Vice City. The leaks do indicate the presence of two different protagonists, something that has been rumored for a long time now, but that seems to be it.

Many fans were eager to see Tommy Vercetti return to the game, which seems unlikely right now. Looking at the leaked clips, the two protagonists seem to be getting all the work done, with no additional characters being shown.

5) Release date

A fan-made poster that displays a 2022 release date (Image via ZacCoxTV/YouTube)

A potential release date has been one of the most rumored and "leaked" aspects of the game, with most suggesting an arrival no earlier than 2025. While the leaks from yesterday have shown pre-alpha builds, the release date could now be closer than ever.

The leaks suggested that these builds were from 2019. Even if the builds are older, it looks like the game is entering the final phase of completion, which could either lead to an early 2024 release or late 2023 release.

Take-Two Interactive, the studio's parent company, has already begun DMCA takedowns of all GTA 6 leaked footage.

